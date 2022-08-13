9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Red Arrows Lift 2022 ‘Zoom’ Shield

Red Arrows beat Napsa Stars 1-0 on Saturday to lift the 2022 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndholvu Memorial Charity Shield in the final played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

It was sweet revenge for Arrows over Napsa who beat them by the same margin five months ago in the 2022 ABSA Cup final played across town at National Heroes stadium.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Zoom final flowed but was disappointing in terms of attacking quality.

The winner came in the 31st minute through striker Joseph Phiri.

Phiri collected a long searching from halfway inside Napsa’s area and then galloped into the opponents’ box beating goalkeeper Rodwell Mukwanya to score a goal that would eventually decide the final.

And Napsa and Arrows face-off again in seven days this time in a 2022/23 FAZ Super League Week 1 match at the same venue.

