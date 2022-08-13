United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in Kitwe District have expressed satisfaction for the decision made to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND into power in last year’s general elections.

The youths said they are not in any way regretting voting for President Hichilema and the UPND because they are already seeing massive economic development in various sectors.

Speaking to the media in Kitwe yesterday, UPND Kitwe District Chairman Bowas Kapata said in just a year the government has managed to employ over 41,000 teachers and health

workers and created temporal jobs of about 45, 000 for youths under the Zambia Statistical Agency to work in the forth-coming national census.

Mr. Kapata also noted that a lot more jobs have been created through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects.

“In terms of the economic transformation, we have seen the New Dawn administration improving the performance of the Kwacha against the US dollar from K24 to about K16 as of today,” he said.

Mr. Kapata has since urged government to do more in creating jobs and to increase the budgetary allocation towards job creation as it prepares the 2023 National Budget.

Mr. Kapata was responding to insinuations by some opposition political parties that youths that overwhelmingly voted for the UPND have been sidelined by the ruling party after it formed government.