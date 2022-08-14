Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo is disappointed with the operations of the fire brigade in Ndola district and has urged them to improve.

Mr Matambo says he has received several complaints from members of the general public regarding the poor services of the fire department in Ndola.

Mr Matambo made the remarks shortly after visiting one of the residents in Ndola, Elizabeth Chowa whose house was gutted by fire on Thursday night.

Mr Matambo explained that efforts have been made to engage the department in order to find solutions to the challenges faced.

He was deeply saddened that a house and property worth K3 million was reduced to ashes when the house is situated less than 3 kilometres from the district’s main fire station.

He has described the gutted house as a disaster considering the extent of the damage.

Mr Matambo has since called on well-wishers and the business community in the province to help Ms Chowa so that she can get back on her feet.

And Ms Chowa said she is grateful to God that no life was lost in the inferno that swept through the entire house, destroying everything except the Bible.

Ms Chowa, who was not at home by the time the fire started, said she was told by her neighbours and other eyewitnesses that the fire started after technicians from ZESCO finished working on a service cable from the same pole that connects her house to the grid.

She said her neighbours made several calls to the fire brigade but their efforts were futile as the fire officers only arrived at the scene when the entire house was completely gutted.

She said two children who were sleeping in the bedroom managed to escape unhurt.

Ms Chowa said her entire family of six have nothing apart from the clothes on their bodies.