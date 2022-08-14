9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Over K2 billion already given for buying of medicines for health facilities-Anthony Bwalya

Special Assistance to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya has disclosed that government has so far disbursed over K2 billion for the procurement of medicines for health facilities across the country.

Bwalya said government is aware of the cries of the people of Zambia concerning lack of medicine in some health facilities.

Mr. Bwalya disclosed that government was addressing the problem and that by June this year, had released about 73 percent of the budget allocation meant for the procurement of medicines.

Mr. Bwalya observed that the lack of medicines in health centers will be a thing of the past as the government has already disbursed K2.7 billion for the procurement of essential drugs to be distributed to all health facilities countrywide.

Mr. Bwalya emphasized that government is committed to improving the quality of life for all Zambians through good health and improved service delivery.

He observed that President Hakainde Hichilema was concerned with the quality of health services being provided countrywide and has prioritized health service delivery through the mass recruitment of health workers countrywide.

Mr. Bwalya further stated that the mass recruitment of health workers and teachers was one of the many milestones that government has undertaken to improve the livelihood of youths through job creation.

He pointed out that the deployment and inclusion to the payroll of education and health workers within a space of one year was clear indication that President Hichilema was doing more than just delivering on his campaign promise.

In a related development. Mr Bwalya observed the poor state of roads in Luanshya district and promised to engage relevant authorities to ensure local contractors are given contracts to work on the roads.

Mr. Bwalya is in Luanshya district to feature on a special radio interactive program to discuss the challenges and aspirations of the people of Luanshya.

