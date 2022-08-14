By Kapya Kaoma

The leadership of President Hichilema in fighting corruption has registered another huge victory–the long awaited DNA results proved it; Mr. Suzyo Nyika’s death was faked! The reason why PF is claiming that the man, (found hiding from the DEC and the ACC in the coffin in the grave by intelligent and hardworking law enforcement officials)–is dead is meant to present the President’s team as incompetent. Be warned–the PF thieves may fake their deaths, Madam Mary Chirwa, the Director General of Drug Enforcement Commission, and the ACC will not leave any grave untouched.

The DNA result of Mr. Nyika testifies to the unmatched competency of the President’s team. Only fools would doubt Madam Chirwa’s ethical leadership, ubuntu, decency and integrity. That’s why President HH needs her, and no shame or indignity will stop her anti-corruption campaign of bringing thieves to court. Didn’t you attend her Press Conference flanked by President HH and Speaker Nelly Mutti? PF losers must understand that unlike unethical Lungu, President HH worships transparency, decency, and integrity. Mr. Nyika was exhumed for this very reason, truth is the engine of the New Dawn administration.

Our Director General doesn’t need uninvited sympathy. After all, she wasn’t violated as initially thought. Moreover, the videos have no bearing on Madam Chirwa’s ethical leadership and integrity. If they could dig out corpses, and arrest Iris Kaingu for indecency, what would stop President HH, the Inspector of Police, the OP, the ACC and Madam Chirwa herself from investigating this case?

I applaud our President for cutting short his two day visit to Tanzania to stand with Madam Chirwa at the Press Conference. The Madam spoke for herself and put all speculations to rest. Despondent and despicable MP Mung’andu deliberately missed that Press Conference. Had he attended it, he wouldn’t have disgraced himself by asking the Vice President about obscene videos linked to Madam Chirwa. As Speaker Mutti said, “let he who has not … fondled himself throw the first stone”.

Yes. Since when did PF preach morality? Madam Chirwa is hated for putting criminals in jail. If we could exhume dead bodies linked to corruption, what would stop us from knowing the truth about these videos? Just ask the President or the Speaker, the truth has finally set Madam Chirwa free! Both of them watched those videos, and heard first hand the Director General answering our questions. They finally concluded that no crime was committed.

We know how the Scribes and the Pharisees sought to stone a woman for committing adultery. While the law demanded that both the man and the woman be stoned, like PF Mumbi Phiri’s arrest, only the woman was arrested and brought before Jesus. Self-righteous men asked, “Teacher, this woman was caught in the act of adultery. In the Law Moses commanded us to stone such women.Now what do you say?” Jesus silenced them, “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her” (John 8: 7).

So the Speaker shamed PF cadres, “let the one who has not…fondled himself throw the first stone”. She didn’t write on the ground but with the colonial wig, she silenced Madam Chirwa’s opponents! If you believe Iris is the only porn star, shame on you. MPs, the President and all Zambians have fondled themselves. Just go to social media; obscene material from MPs, the President, public officials and the Speaker abound. Henceforth Parliament won’t discuss disgraceful actions of public officials–everyone has fondled him/herself and posted videos on social media. Madam Chirwa’s responsibilitties include policing pornographic material. But who thinks it’s hard to prosecute her own videos when she knows all the facts?

Besides, pornographic material is big business. There is nothing wrong for our Director to exercise her rights in this business. If I got her right, she mistakenly pressed “send” to the wrong person. And who has not done it? Moreover, “views” and “likes” on social media are monetized. And who doesn’t know that beautiful bodies are very marketable. Didn’t you hear President HH instructing Madam Chirwa to stop policing pornography as part of his job creation initiative? What adults do with their bodies is a democratic right!

I am so proud that our Parliament will follow this philosophy. If you want to term pornography as criminal, remember MPs have fondled themselves. If you call someone a liar, you have lied too. If you use a tribal card, you have used it too. We are in the new Dawn–public officials can do whatever they want.

Long live my Bally! We are now free to express ourselves the way we want. Long live Madam Chirwa for facing your subordinates with your own obscene videos on their phones and work computers. Long live Madam Speaker for shooting straight–in Ballycountry, integrity, decency, ethical leadership and ubuntu are extinct!

But not satire!