List of retired Police Officers is fake

By Chief Editor
Ministry of information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says the list making rounds on social media over retired Police Officers should be treated as fake.

Mr Kawana noted that it has come to the attention of the Ministry that there is a list doing rounds on Social Media of Officers purported to have been retired from service on National Interest.

“Kindly note that the purported document is not on headed paper and bears no official stamp and therefore can not be said to be a Government document hence safe to classify it as fake,” he noted

He has however stated that if such development arises, official channels of communication to the public will be employed and put on official documents properly headed for reference and authentication with due stamp embedded.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Police Service Commission Chairperson Peter Machungwa has noted that the list of retired officers is not from his office.

Mr Machungwa added that the list circulating on social media purporting that it has retired over 50 officers is fake and should be ignored.

He stated that the Commission will use the official channels of communication if such a decision is made and not post it on social media.

Mr Machungwa highlighted this in a telephone interview with ZNBC news.

Previous articlePolice on the Copperbelt launch for people who posted obscene videos on Social Media

