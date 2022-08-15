Here are selected briefs on how some of our overseas-based Chipolopolo stars fared in action at their respective clubs



=CROATIA

-NK Istra 1961: Midfielder Prince Mumba came on in the 63rd minute for the bottom-placed side in Friday’s 0-0 away draw at 5th placed Sibenik.



-HNK Gorica: Striker Albert Kangwanda has yet to make his league debut for his new club following his move there a fortnight ago.

=DENMARK

Horsens and Midtjylland met in a mid-table clash meaning there was a Zambian reunion on Friday evening.

The match ended 3-3 in which deputy Chipolopolo captain and midfielder Lubambo Musonda scored the hosts’ Horsens opening goal and his second of the season.

Lubambo played the full 90 minutes for the promoted side while midfielder Edward Chilufya was an unused substitute for visitors Midtjylland.

=SWITZERLAND

Midfielder Miguel Chaiwa did not make league leaders Young Boys team in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over 5th placed Servette.

=SERBIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa started for defending champions and league leaders Red Star Belgrade in their 4-0 home win over FK Vozdvac on Saturday.

Kangwa was not on target and was later substituted in the 76th minute.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Amazulu: Midfielder Rally Bwalya did not make the team in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Cape Town City.

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata played for 10-man Sekhukhune in Saturday’s 1-0 away loss to Richards Bay. Midfielder Roderick Kabwe was an unused substitute.

-Maritzburg United: Striker Friday Samu came on in the 77th minute in Friday’s 0-0 home draw against Swallows.

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu started in Sunday’s 2-0 away loss at TS Galaxy before he was substituted in the 73rd minute.

=USA

Defender Aime Mabika was an unused substitute on Sunday in Inter Miami’s 3-2 home win over New York City FC.

=ITALY: Forward Lameck Banda made his Serie A debut on Saturday in Lecce’s 2-1 home loss to last season’s runners-up Inter Milan.

Lameck came on as a 74th-minute substitute on the opening day of the season.



=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 4-0 home win over St Johnstone.

-Ayr United: Defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes for his third placed Championship side in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against 7th positioned Hamilton Academical.



=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka came on in the 63rd minute of Saturday’s 4-2 away loss at Arsenal.



-Brighton: Chipolopolo captain and midfielder came on in the 66th minute of Saturday’s 0-0 home draw against Newcastle.