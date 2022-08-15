9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 15, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

One detained for external examinations malpractice

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News One detained for external examinations malpractice
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Kasenengwa Town says they have detained one person for external examinations malpractice.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Faith aged 21 of Chikando Health Centre, was found in possession of a National Registration Card (NRC) of another person as she was about to write Mathematics Paper One.

The incident happened on August 10, 2022, at Chiparamba Day Secondary School when, during the routine checking of the NRCs before writing the examinations, the supervisor Leonard Banda discovered that Faith Banda’s NRC was tampered with.

Mr Hamoonga in a statement said it was also established that Faith had placed in the NRC her photo on top of another photo that belonged to Misozi Banda, her step-sister, who was the rightful candidate that was supposed to be writing the external examination.

“The supervisor Lenard Banda noticed something on the NRC for one candidate Faith Banda and when he checked he discovered that her photo was placed on top of another photo. It was further established that the owner of the NRC Banda Misozi is her step sister and she was writing for her,” he said.

The Police Spokesperson further said it was later discovered that the suspect had already written Zambian language and Biology and only remained with Mathematics papers one and two.

Mr Hamoonga said Faith has since been detained in police custody waiting to be charged and arrested accordingly.

Previous articleOne Person dies in Motorcyclists in head on collision

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

One detained for external examinations malpractice

Police in Kasenengwa Town says they have detained one person for external examinations malpractice. Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

2 years old boy killed by 22 years mother

General News Chief Editor - 1
A two years seven months old boy has died of suffocation after his 22 years old mother with the help of her lover pressed...
Read more

Police on the Copperbelt launch for people who posted obscene videos on Social Media

General News Chief Editor - 8
POLICE have launched a manhunt for people who have posted and circulated an obscene video of a 19-year-old adult juvenile from Chingola and his...
Read more

Antonio Mwanza advises Dr Magwende to tell Zambians the “truth” when the matter goes to court

General News Chief Editor - 25
ANTONIO Mwanza has charged that within 11 months the UPND government cannot account for US $100 million. The PF media director said Dr George...
Read more

Over K2 billion already given for buying of medicines for health facilities-Anthony Bwalya

General News Chief Editor - 10
Special Assistance to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya has disclosed that government has so far disbursed over K2 billion...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.