Police in Kasenengwa Town says they have detained one person for external examinations malpractice.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Faith aged 21 of Chikando Health Centre, was found in possession of a National Registration Card (NRC) of another person as she was about to write Mathematics Paper One.

The incident happened on August 10, 2022, at Chiparamba Day Secondary School when, during the routine checking of the NRCs before writing the examinations, the supervisor Leonard Banda discovered that Faith Banda’s NRC was tampered with.

Mr Hamoonga in a statement said it was also established that Faith had placed in the NRC her photo on top of another photo that belonged to Misozi Banda, her step-sister, who was the rightful candidate that was supposed to be writing the external examination.

“The supervisor Lenard Banda noticed something on the NRC for one candidate Faith Banda and when he checked he discovered that her photo was placed on top of another photo. It was further established that the owner of the NRC Banda Misozi is her step sister and she was writing for her,” he said.

The Police Spokesperson further said it was later discovered that the suspect had already written Zambian language and Biology and only remained with Mathematics papers one and two.

Mr Hamoonga said Faith has since been detained in police custody waiting to be charged and arrested accordingly.