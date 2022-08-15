9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 15, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

One Person dies in Motorcyclists in head on collision

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Rural News One Person dies in Motorcyclists in head on collision
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

One person has died while two others are nursing injuries at Chienge District Hospital after a head-on collision involving motor cycles.

The road traffic accident involving two unregistered Boxer Motor Cycles occurred yesterday around 21:45 hours along the Mununga-Chiengi Road at Ponde Village in Senior Chief Puta’s Chiefdom of Chienge District in Luapula Province.

Chienge District Commissioner, Dennyson Chishimba has confirmed the development in an interview adding said the deceased identified 27 Pervias Mulakwa of Kalembwe Village in Senior Chief Puta’s Chiefdom died on his way to the hospital.

Mr. Chishimba said the deceased Mr. Mulakwa ‘s remains has since been deposited at Chienge District Hospital Mortuary has been identified as 27 year old Pervias Mulakwa .

The DC said the two other accident victims, a motor cycle rider and a passenger sustained deep cuts on their foreheads and bruises on their bodies.

The other Motor cycle rider has been identified as Sytone Songwe, aged 20 of Kawila Village in Senior Chief Puta’s Chiefdom while the passenger has been identified as 17 year old Joyce Lukwesa whose residence is yet to be established.

In a related development, Chiengi District Commissioner, Dennyson Chishimba has advised motor cycle riders in the area to ensure that they obey all the traffic rules while on the road.

Mr. Chishimba has also implored all the Motor cycle riders, locally known as Montalas to obtain riders licences.

Previous articleZambia’s Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya wins BBC News Komla Dumor award

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

One Person dies in Motorcyclists in head on collision

One person has died while two others are nursing injuries at Chienge District Hospital after a head-on collision...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Social Workers’ Association welcomes regulation of the profession

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The Social Workers' Association of Zambia ( SWAZ) has welcomed the enactment of the Social Workers' Act to regulate the practice of the profession...
Read more

Government warns religious groupings which promote anti vaccination among its members

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Mumbwa District Commissioner Namukulo Hayumbu has warned religious groupings with a tendency of shunning government’s health programs such as anti- polio...
Read more

Kapiri records increased teenage pregnancies

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Ten girl pupils among them a grade six pupil at a named school in Kapiri Mposhi Town fell pregnant between January and June...
Read more

Chembe district in need of a school for children with disabilities

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Chembe Member of Parliament Cliff Mpundu is saddened by the lack of adequate infrastructure for special education in the district. Mr. Mpundu observed that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.