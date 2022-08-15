One person has died while two others are nursing injuries at Chienge District Hospital after a head-on collision involving motor cycles.

The road traffic accident involving two unregistered Boxer Motor Cycles occurred yesterday around 21:45 hours along the Mununga-Chiengi Road at Ponde Village in Senior Chief Puta’s Chiefdom of Chienge District in Luapula Province.

Chienge District Commissioner, Dennyson Chishimba has confirmed the development in an interview adding said the deceased identified 27 Pervias Mulakwa of Kalembwe Village in Senior Chief Puta’s Chiefdom died on his way to the hospital.

Mr. Chishimba said the deceased Mr. Mulakwa ‘s remains has since been deposited at Chienge District Hospital Mortuary has been identified as 27 year old Pervias Mulakwa .

The DC said the two other accident victims, a motor cycle rider and a passenger sustained deep cuts on their foreheads and bruises on their bodies.

The other Motor cycle rider has been identified as Sytone Songwe, aged 20 of Kawila Village in Senior Chief Puta’s Chiefdom while the passenger has been identified as 17 year old Joyce Lukwesa whose residence is yet to be established.

In a related development, Chiengi District Commissioner, Dennyson Chishimba has advised motor cycle riders in the area to ensure that they obey all the traffic rules while on the road.

Mr. Chishimba has also implored all the Motor cycle riders, locally known as Montalas to obtain riders licences.