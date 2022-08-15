9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 15, 2022
General News
Police on the Copperbelt launch for people who posted obscene videos on Social Media

By Chief Editor
POLICE have launched a manhunt for people who have posted and circulated an obscene video of a 19-year-old adult juvenile from Chingola and his girlfriend having sex.

The video is also accompanied by another WhatsApp video in which the boy’s girlfriend who is from Ndola was naked and is touching her private part.

The said suspects are believed to have demanded a K4,000 from the victim and when he refused to bow down to their demands, they circulated the obscene material.

Copperbelt Province Commanding officer Sharon Zulu said police have recorded a case of circulating obscene materials and extortion at an unknown time which happened on August 3rd in Nchanga South Chingola

“A 19-year old boy reported at Chingola District anti-fraud Unit that unknown people using cellphone numbers and phoned and told him that they had a nude video of him having sex with his girlfriend aged 19 of Ndola and also a nude whatsApp video call in which he was chatting with the girlfriend who was naked and touching her private parts.The same people threatened and demanded that he pays them K4000 failure to which they would circulate his obscene photos on social media,” she said

Ms Zulu said the latter refused to bow to their demands and that was when they circulated the obscene material on social media.

“Brief facts are that on unknown date the complainant had a whatsapp video call with his girlfriend where the girl was naked. He suspects that the people who threatened him had access to the video which they were now using to extort money from him. Investigations have since been instituted into the matter to bring those that circulated the obscene materials to book . Also the person who took the same materials which are not for the consumption of the public has been questioned,” she said.

