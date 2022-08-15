9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 15, 2022
WEEKEND SCORECARD: Ponga is Napsa Stars CEO

Ponga Liwewe is back in Zambian football administration.
Ponga, who served as FAZ general secretary between 2016 and 2018 is the new Chief Executive Officer at promoted FAZ Super League side Napsa Stars.
He takes up the Napsa CEO position for a period of three years.
Ex-Chipolopolo coach Honour Janza previously held that position.


ZESCO DRAWS IN FRIENDLY
2021/2022 FAZ Super League runners-up Zesco United arrived back home on Monday from Tanzania where they were guests over the weekend of Azam FC.
Azam hosted Zesco in an international club friendly played on August 14 in Dar es Salaam.
The match finished 0-0.
Both teams were using the friendly to fine-tune their squads ahead of their October entry into the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup.
Zesco and Azam enjoy preliminary stage byes.


KANSANSHI DYNAMOS MOVE TO KONKOLA
Kansanshi Dynamos will play their 2022/23 FAZ Super League fixtures at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.
This is because of upgrade works currently being undertaken at their Independence Stadium home ground in Solwezi.


WEEKEND SCORECARD

2022 CHARITY SHIELD

13/08/2022
Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka
Red Arrows 1(Joseph Phiri 31′)- Napsa Stars 0

CAF WOMENS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE COSAFA ZONE QUALIFIERS
Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Durban

13/08/2022
FINAL

Mamelodi Sundowns 0-Green Buffaloes 0*

GBFC wins 6-5 pp

THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF

Double Action Ladies 3 (Obonetse Rathari 25’, 68’, Hadhirami Anlaouia 80’og) -Olympique de Moroni 0

GROUP A
11/08/2022

Costa do Sol 0 -Double Action Ladies 2 (Oteng Bonang 14′, Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse 84′)

09/08/2022
Double Action Ladies 1 (Tiisetso Makhubela 19’og) -Mamelodi Sundowns 1 (Melinda Kgadiete 25’)

07/08/2022
Mamelodi Sundowns 8 (Melinda Kgadiete 2′, 45′, Andisiwe Mgcoyi 30′, 33′, Zanele Nhlapho 38’pen,Miche Minnies 54′, Nadia Farranguana 61’og, Rhoda Mulaudzi 69′)- Costa Do Sol 1 (Cidalia Cuta 77’pen)

GROUP B
11/08/2022
Group B
Young Buffaloes 0- Olympique de Moroni 1 (Hadhrirami Anlaouia 44′)

09/08/2022

Olympique de Moroni 0 -Green Buffaloes 4 (Ireen Lungu 29’, 63’, 70’pen, Natasha Nanyangwe 59’)

07/08/2022
Green Buffaloes 4 (Lungu 32’, 85’, Hellen Chanda 42’, Anita Mulenga 67’) -Young Buffaloes 0

TOP SCORERS 2022/2023
CUP
13/08/2022
Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):1


CONTINENTAL
13/08/2022
WOMEN
Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes) : 5

Anita Mulenga (Green Buffaloes):1
Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes):1

INTERNATIONALS
22/06/2022
SENIORS
-MENS
Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):2
Spencer Sautu (Zesco United):1
Albert Kangwanda (Zanaco):1
Ricky Banda (Red Arrows):1


-WOMENS
(Includes goals in NT vs club pre-WAFCON training games)
Avell Chitundu :4
Grace Chanda:3
Misozi Zulu:3*
Everine Katongo:1
Ireen Lungu:1
Xiomala Mapepa:1
Ochumba Oseke:1
*denotes own-goal

