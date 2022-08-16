Over 550 members of the Patriotic Front-(PF) in Kabushi constituency have defected to the Ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) citing good leadership by the new administration.

Representing the defectors from Kaloko ward, Victoria Chikamba said they have resolved to vote for the UPND candidate in the fourth coming Kabushi Parliamentary by-election slated for September 15, 2022.

And speaking on behalf of other defectors from Kabushi ward, Rosina Siwale said the introduction of free education and recruitment of teachers are some of the pulling factors attracting people to the UPND.

And receiving the defectors, Copperbelt UPND Provincial Chairperson, Elisha Matambo thanked the defectors for joining the UPND which he said has a clear vision and destination for the country.

Mr.Matambo added that the UPND administration has in the last one year performed wonders that other successful government’s failed to do in ten years.

He said what President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration have done is everywhere to be seen by all well-meaning Zambians, the reason many should support him.

Mr. Matambo who is also Copperbelt province Minister said the government is working tirelessly to transform the lives of Zambians in all regions.

When reached for a comment, Ndola District PF Chairperson, Benjamin Chitondo said he is not aware of the defections.

Mr.Chitondo said his party is ready to face UPND in the by-election on 15 September.