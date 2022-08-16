The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Special Assistant for Economics Hibeene Mwiinga for possession of property valued at over K41 Million and cash amounting to over US $238,900.

Mr Hibeene Mwiinga is the former Economic Advisor to the former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been arrested for being in possession of properties that are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The Anti-Corruption Commission Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono highlighted in a statement issued that Mr Hibeene Mwiinga, 60 years, of Hichikey Farm in Mwembeshi has been charged with 23 counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Moono explained that the said properties include a house in Kingsland City which he purchased for cash at US Dollars 600,000 and five (5) houses in Silverest Gardens all valued at K4,383,144, while other properties include a double storey flat in NAPSA Housing Complex in Ibex Hill valued at K1,520,000; and two (2) properties in Chililabombwe valued at K2,140,000.

Furthermore, Mr Mwiinga is also in possession of seven (7) motor vehicles which include Mercedes Benz car, Jeep Cherokee, an Isuzu D-Max, a FAW Truck and two trailers, all valued at K1,466,478.68.

“Between January 2015 and January 2021, Mr Mwiinga was in possession of a total of US Dollars 238, 924.00 in his bank accounts,” Mr Moono said

And Mr Moono added that Mercy Munsanje Mwenda Mr Mwiinga’s wife and his son Hakaantu Mwiinga have also been arrested and charged with possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

He noted that Mercy Munsanje Mwenda, 56 years, has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010, of the Laws of Zambia.

He said that the properties include eleven (11) vehicles which include an Isuzu D-Max, two Hino Trucks, a Mercedes Benz car; a Dyna Truck and a Toyota Alphard, all valued at K1,251,660.59.

“Mercy is also in possession of a property in Salama Park valued at USD 20,750.00,” he noted

Meanwhile, Hakaantu Mwiinga, 32 years, son to Mr Mwiinga of house number 22 Salama Park, has also been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

“The properties include 9 vehicles which include; a Dodge Nitro; a DAF Trailer; a Van Hool Trailer; a Volvo, and a Nissan Navara; all valued at K680, 900,” Mr Moono stated

Mr Moono cited that Hakaantu is also in possession of a property in Silverest Garden valued at USD 50,000.

Mr Moono stated that the trio have been jointly arrested and charged with 17 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

“The properties came into their possession between January 2015 and January 2021, and include cash deposits in a company account amounting to K7,516, 943.27; twenty-seven motor vehicles valued at K4,026, 525.27 and a farm in Mwembeshi in the name of Hechikay Farms valued at K12, 400, 000 and the farm which was acquired much earlier was, however, developed between the same period,” Mr Moono explained

Mr Moono alluded that the trio are expected to appear before Court on 31st August 2022 as there are a total of 54 properties that have been linked to Mwiinga, his wife and son that are reasonably suspected to have been acquired through proceeds of crime between 2015 and 2021.