Two armed security guards from a private firm are on the run after allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of money from six Automated Teller Machines (ATMS) at Zanaco Bank in the Kitwe Central Business District.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu said police are looking for the suspects identified as Carol Muluti and Munthali Chingi who were seen on the CCTV footage entering the two ATM points putting money in their laptop bags and a carton box on Sunday.

Ms. Zulu said the suspects locked the doors to the two ATM points and went away with the keys to the same doors.

She said Police visited the crime scene and observed that access to the ATMs was gained by virtue of the guards being employed through their security company to load the ATMs with cash.

“A case of theft by servant was reported at Kitwe Central police station, Occurred on the 14/08/22 between 19.40 hrs and 20.00 hrs at ZANACO Business Centre ATMs along Obote Avenue and /ZANACO Meat Market ATM opposite Anglican Church along Independence Avenue Town Center Kitwe. In which Male Hubert Tembo aged 39, of House No. 67 -18th Street Nkana East Kitwe, also a service manager at ZANACO bank Business Centre Kitwe reported that, (2) two armed Secure Security Guards who are authorized ATM custodians stole some undisclosed amount of money from six (6) Automated Teller Machines located at ZANACO Business center along Obote road and at Meat Market along Independence avenue Kitwe,” Ms. Zulu confirmed.

All the six ZANACO ATM points are currently not working until verification is done.

