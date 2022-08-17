The Lusaka City Council (LCC) is calling on all business entities in the city to acquire Health Permits for 2023 during this year’s licensing period which is from August to December, 2022.

In a statement issued, Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba explained that the acquiring of the health permits will be conducted in compliance with various public health statutes such as the Public Health Act Chapter 295 of the Laws of Zambia, the Food Safety Act No. 7 of 2019, and the Solid Waste Regulation and Management Act No. 20 of 2018 respectively.

Ms Mwamba added that the pre-conditions for the business entities to acquire a Health Permit for the year 2023 includes conditions such as ensuring that the building structures are decorated and painted to an attractive finish, the business premises to be subscribed to the legal solid waste management system, meeting satisfactory drainage system to manage grey (waste) water and avoid discharging in the storm water drainage.

Ms Mwamba further added that adequate lighting both artificial and natural within the business premises for the purpose of workers’ (employees’) health and safety should be put in place, assessment of other possible hazards ranging from biological, chemical and physical, including other hazards are to be noted, keeping quality of commodities being displayed for sell and availability, adequacy and cleanliness of sanitary accommodation (toilets) and finally any other conditions that are incidental thereto.

“The Lusaka City Council therefore, is hereby encouraging business entities to follow the above outlined procedures without fail,” Ms Mwamba noted

She noted that no business premises will be issued with a Health Permit without meeting the minimum Public Health Standards.

The Local Authority has since urged the business entities to comply with the guidance and contribute positively to achieving a Green, Clean and Healthy Lusaka City.