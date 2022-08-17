9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Police arrest three Tanzanian nationals for producing counterfeit spirits

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Police arrest three Tanzanian nationals for producing counterfeit spirits
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Three Tanzanian nationals have been arrested by the Zambia Police for allegedly producing counterfeit cane spirits in Nakonde, Muchinga Province.

Samuel Jumanne aged 25 years of Mbemba in Tunduma and two females Devota Nelson aged 29 years and Margret Mwanpaza, 25 years both of Mwakakati in Tunduma were apprehended for the offence of Counterfeiting Trade Marks Contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The trio was arrested after the Police received intelligence information at Nakonde Police Station on August 15, 2022 at 17:00 hours from a concerned member of the public.

Brief facts of the matter are that, following the tip-off, Police in Nakonde dispatched and conducted an intelligence-led operation targeting illegal counterfeit cane spirits manufacturers in Maloni Village of Chief Waitwika of which they managed to arrest the trio.

It is reported that the offence was committed on August 15, 2022, at around 16:30 hours.

And the Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident and stated that they abrogated the Counterfeiting Trade Marks Section 377 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Mr Hamoonga further disclosed that the officers seized three empty buckets of counterfeit Bols and Konyagi spirits, and Seventeen empty sachets of the same spirits.

“Other items found with the Tanzanian trio include four Gas Cylinders, eight bottles of Universal Stainer, five plastic dishes, two 20 litres containers of ethanol and two 210 litres drums filled with unknown substance,” Mr Hamoonga stated

Mr Hamoonga cited that the three suspects have since been detained in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

Previous articleThe Zambia Police release Boy Friend who allegedly killed his Girl Friend’s 2 year old Son

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Police arrest three Tanzanian nationals for producing counterfeit spirits

Three Tanzanian nationals have been arrested by the Zambia Police for allegedly producing counterfeit cane spirits in Nakonde, Muchinga...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Zambia Police release Boy Friend who allegedly killed his Girl Friend’s 2 year old Son

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Police have released Mwila Bwipwa, the boyfriend to the 22-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Kamwala South Area who murdered her two years old...
Read more

My political enemies are after my life-Luapula Province Minister

General News Chief Editor - 1
Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika says his political enemies who are after his life are behind the attack at his home in Chingola in...
Read more

Government pledges to partner with Malawi, Mozambique to improve cross-border SRH services

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government has pledged its commitment to forge a strong partnership with Malawi and Mozambique aimed at improving the provision of cross-border sexual reproductive...
Read more

Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has been attacked at his home in Chingola

General News Chief Editor - 20
Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has been attacked at his home in Chingola in the Copperbelt Province by unknown criminals armed with a machete...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.