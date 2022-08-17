Three Tanzanian nationals have been arrested by the Zambia Police for allegedly producing counterfeit cane spirits in Nakonde, Muchinga Province.

Samuel Jumanne aged 25 years of Mbemba in Tunduma and two females Devota Nelson aged 29 years and Margret Mwanpaza, 25 years both of Mwakakati in Tunduma were apprehended for the offence of Counterfeiting Trade Marks Contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The trio was arrested after the Police received intelligence information at Nakonde Police Station on August 15, 2022 at 17:00 hours from a concerned member of the public.

Brief facts of the matter are that, following the tip-off, Police in Nakonde dispatched and conducted an intelligence-led operation targeting illegal counterfeit cane spirits manufacturers in Maloni Village of Chief Waitwika of which they managed to arrest the trio.

It is reported that the offence was committed on August 15, 2022, at around 16:30 hours.

And the Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident and stated that they abrogated the Counterfeiting Trade Marks Section 377 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Mr Hamoonga further disclosed that the officers seized three empty buckets of counterfeit Bols and Konyagi spirits, and Seventeen empty sachets of the same spirits.

“Other items found with the Tanzanian trio include four Gas Cylinders, eight bottles of Universal Stainer, five plastic dishes, two 20 litres containers of ethanol and two 210 litres drums filled with unknown substance,” Mr Hamoonga stated

Mr Hamoonga cited that the three suspects have since been detained in Police custody and will appear in court soon.