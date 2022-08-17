9.5 C
President Hichilema mourns Nkandu’s daughter

President Hakainde Hichilema has encouraged Minister of Youth , Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu and his family to take heart, remain strong and seek comfort from God as they mourn their departed daughter .

President Hichilema stressed that it is a difficult experience for the family but that they should find encouragement in God’s strength.

President Hichilema said this today, in a speech read for him by Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe who led 7 other cabinet Ministers during the burial of Mr Nkandu’s daughter at Ndola’s hillcrest Cemetery.

President Hichilema emphasized on the family to remain steadfast and resolute as they grieve the departed loved one.

Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo described the death of Precious Nkandu as a tragedy, saying she had passed on at a tender age.

United Party for National Development (UPND) Women National Chairperson Glady Tavaris also comforted the family of the sports Minister to remain strong.

Mr. Nkandu’s daughter, Precious Nkandu 28, died on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Ndola Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

  1. My sincere condolences, Children are part of us and when we lose anyone of them, the pain is undescribable. May the good Lord strengthen and comfort the bereaved family during this period of sorrow. MHSRIP

  2. It’s painful to lose a daughter at that age especially after a short illness and I can feel Nkandu’s anguish. Sometimes as a parent you’d feel like you were not available for your family especially that national duty takes you away from home. May the good Lord comfort the family.

