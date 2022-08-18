9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 18, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Minister justifies the distribution of Social Cash Transfer In Kabushi Constituency

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines Minister justifies the distribution of Social Cash Transfer In Kabushi Constituency
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba says the social cash transfer programme should not be politicized.

Ms Mwamba said this in response to the accusation made by the Patriotic Front Former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo, who threatened to report her to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) if she goes ahead to distribute social cash transfers to thousands of poor people in Kabushi.

Mr Lusambo also cited that the move by Ms Mwamba as being aimed at influencing the outcome of the upcoming September 15th, 2022 By-Election as he insisted that taking advantage of the by-election to distribute cash payments is an act of electoral corruption.

But Ms Mwamba emphasized that her visit to the Copperbelt is not a campaign trail, but simply fulfilling her mandate of ensuring that social protection programmes are equitably distributed across the country, whether there is an election or not.

She added that the wheels of government should keep running with or without elections, as health services or schools are all running in Kabushi and social cash transfers are part of regular government services which should run as scheduled.

Ms Mwamba has however reminded those accusing her of campaigning, that parliament being on a recess gives her an opportunity to monitor social protection programmes across the country as the Minister of Community Development and Social Services.

“Social cash transfer is paid every second week of the second month. (Bi-monthly), this is a routine payment schedule and Social Cash transfer by definition, should be timely and regular, therefore, it should be paid as scheduled without fail or any delay as doing so would make beneficiaries backslide into poverty,” Ms Mwamba explained

Ms Mwamba has since clarified that her job is to simply witness the systematic disbursements of scheduled payments by technocrats and not personally conduct the payments.

The Minister has however expressed disappointment in the manner some selfish individuals want to disadvantage by wanting to delay those that are supposed to get the funds all in the name of politics.

Previous articleOperations at Kapiri Mposhi Town Council paralysed

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Minister justifies the distribution of Social Cash Transfer In Kabushi Constituency

Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba says the social cash transfer programme should not be politicized. Ms...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Two Political Parties to Support Opposition Candidates in Kabushi, Kwacha By – Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Two political parties have so far declared interest to support opposition candidates in the forthcoming Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary By-Elections slated for 15th September,...
Read more

Inadequate Availability and Unstable Price of Soya Beans puts breaks on CEC bio-fuel plant

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has put on care and maintenance its bio-fuel plant in Kitwe due to inadequate availability and unstable price of...
Read more

The cause of the fire at Kapalala Market in Masala Township, Ndola is not yet known-Police

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
Police and Ndola City Council say the cause of the fire at Kapalala Market in Masala Township, Ndola is not yet known. Assorted goods worth...
Read more

ACC Arrest Clever Mpoha over a Single Sourced Contract for ZNS Military Uniforms

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Clever Mpoha, Director and Shareholder of Savenda Group of Companies for corrupt practices involving US $927,448.00 Mpoha, of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.