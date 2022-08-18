9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 18, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Operations at Kapiri Mposhi Town Council paralysed

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Operations at Kapiri Mposhi Town Council paralysed
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Court bailiffs have pounced on Kapiri Mposhi Town Council seizing a motor vehicle, office furniture and computers, among others.

 The bailiffs swung into action at the Civic Center around 09:00 hours ,  thereby grabbed a motor vehicle, Foton Light Truck registration number, BBA 3006.

Other items seized include nine computers from various offices , tables and chairs from the Council Secretary’s Office.

The bailiffs seized the property in execution of a High Court Writ of  Fieri Facias ordering the local authority to pay over K 200,000 to a Naomi Nkhoma and Mercy Mwiya of Ndola as compensation for damage and injury caused involving a Council vehicle in 2017.

On 9th October 2020 the Ndola High Court ordered Kapiri Mposhi Town Council to pay the duo K 200,766 plus other costs but the local authority has to date delayed to heed to the court’s judgement.

And council workers had a tough time to conceal other council valuables from being seized.

Meanwhile, the seizure of computers has partially paralysed  operations at the institution.

According to reliable sources at the Council some computers have vital information which is needed for daily operations of the local authority.
However, efforts to get a comment from both Council Chairperson, Brilliant Munyeke and Council Secretary, Yobwe Chisamu, failed by broadcast time as they were reportedly out of town.

Previous articleMID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST: Fashion’s Woes Persist

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Operations at Kapiri Mposhi Town Council paralysed

Court bailiffs have pounced on Kapiri Mposhi Town Council seizing a motor vehicle, office furniture and computers, among others.  The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Malawi, Zambia to enhance bilateral ties

Economy Support Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema held talks with his Malawian counterpart on the sidelines of the 42nd Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development community (SADC) Heads...
Read more

BOZ maintains Monetary Policy Rate of 9.0 percent

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has maintained the monetary policy rate at 9.0 percent. The Bank of Zambia Governor, Danny Kalyalya said...
Read more

Help reduce stunting in the province – PS

Economy Support Editor - 1
Luapula Province Permanent Secretary, Mighty Mumba has called on cooperating partners under the 1000 Most Critical Days’ Programme to help reduce the stunting levels...
Read more

UPND bubbles with confident of scooping Kwacha seat

Economy Support Editor - 3
The ruling  United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kitwe has expressed confidence that it will scoop the Kwacha constituency seat in next month's...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.