Zambia will face Sierra Leone in the Morocco 2023 U23 AFCON qualifiers.

Young Chipolopolo date Sierra Leone in the second round in October after enjoying on bye from September’s first round qualifiers.

Zambia will be away in Freetown to play the first leg during the weekend of October 21-23 while the final leg will be played on October 29 in Lusaka.

Winner will advance to the final round that will be played during the week of March 20-28, 2023.

The winner will face Egypt, Eswatini or Botswana for a place at next June’s U23 AFCON in Morocco.

But Egypt, like Zambia, are on a bye from September’s first round and awaits the outcome of next month’s meeting between Eswatini and Botswana.

The eight-team U23 AFCON is the Africa zone qualifier for the Olympics where the continental enjoys three qualification spots for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be decided.

The fourth place finisher in Morocco will face an Asian side in a playoff for the other slot.

Zambia, which is seeking a third successive U23 AFCON appearance, has not been to the Olympics since Seoul 1988.