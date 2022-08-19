President Hakainde Hichilema has described the continued detention of former Patriotic Front-PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi phiri without trial as unacceptable and has suggested judicial reforms to address such injustices.

The head of state however disclosed that Mrs Phiri’s arrest was pending before the change of government last year and has accused the police command then, of playing double standards by not following the law on the matter while disclosing that he too, has been asking questions around her prolonged detention without seeing a judge.

Speaking at State House during a special edition of the Red Hot Breakfast Show this morning, President Hichilema wondered why she was not arrested sooner based on the video in which she insinuated that she was at the crime scene and that her failure to report the crime was in itself a crime as well.

The President says there is need to unblock the justice delivery, offload the back log of cases and to ensure each high court at least has a resident judge as opposed to currently where there are no resident judges in many places.

And the President has reiterated the need for constitutional reforms to stop by elections and ensure parliamentary tenure of office runs for a full 5 years, disclosed that cabinet has approved changes to the public order act which is currently under consultations and that the Constituency Development Fund-CDF act will be amended to speak to current needs with enhanced CDF.

Meanwhile, the President has advised those summoned by the joint investigative team to explain the source of their wealth, to answer queries saying he too was answerable several times when in opposition once during which the death of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda occurred.