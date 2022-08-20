Videos and Audios Updated: August 20, 2022 President Hakainde Hichilema’s full interview with Hot FM By Chief Editor August 20, 2022 54 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Videos and Audios President Hakainde Hichilema's full interview with Hot FM Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Previous articlePresident Hichilema counsels Ambassadors, High Commissioners LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ Latest News Videos and AudiosChief Editor - August 20, 20220President Hakainde Hichilema’s full interview with Hot FMhttps://www.facebook.com/hakainde.hichilema/videos/808301893504099/ Read more Headlines President Hichilema counsels Ambassadors, High Commissioners Chief Editor - August 20, 2022 Economy New Dawn administration keen on economic development – President Hichilema Chief Editor - August 19, 2022 Headlines Continued Detention of Mumbi Phiri without Trial is unacceptable-HH Chief Editor - August 19, 2022 Economy FAWEZA demands girl-child re-entry policy turned into law Support Editor - August 19, 2022 More Articles In This Category Stephen Katuka Demanding the dismissal of then Minister David Mabumba over the Video expose Videos and Audios Chief Editor - July 30, 2022 7 https://youtu.be/kd0Z3L_G5Cs Read more Zambia vs Comoros Highlights for Afcon Qualifiers Videos and Audios Chief Editor - June 7, 2022 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYQFNOs_ffM Read more Fred M’embe’s Africa Freedom Day Interview Videos and Audios Chief Editor - May 30, 2022 2 https://www.facebook.com/DrFredMmembe/videos/548002936895463/ Read more Live Press Conference By President Hakainde Hichilema Videos and Audios Chief Editor - April 25, 2022 48 https://www.facebook.com/znbctoday/videos/1690283361321549 Read more