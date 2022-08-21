Record 13-time Zambian champions Nkana have commenced the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign on a sound note following a gritty home draw in Kitwe against old foes Kabwe Warriors.

The match ended 0-0 in Wusakile but it was Nkana who were the more purposeful against 10-man Warriors.

Warriors were on the back foot in the opening 25 minutes as Patrick Gondwe and Harrison Chisala turned on the pressure but the visitors’ backline and goalkeeper Scott Ngokane were resolute.

The Kabwe sides’ only effort on Nkana’s goal came in the 35th minute from Jimmy Ndhlovu whose powerful curving free-kick was saved by Mangani Banda.

However, the off-season rust was still lingering on both teams and by the start of the second half, they had expended their energy levels.

But the biggest talking point of the match came in the 75th minute when Warriors and Chipolopolo defender Dominic Chanda took one for the team when he pulled back Alex Ngonga after the Nkana striker outpaced him with the ball.

Chanda got a straight red but his sacrifice ultimately earned a point for Warriors after Nkana’s poorly taken free kick by Ngonga brought the contest back to an anti-climax.

The match also marked new Warriors George Lwandamina’s first match back in the FAZ Super League after a two-year stint at Tanzanian cub Azam.

Meanwhile, promoted Nchanga Rangers began their campaign on a very good note after a 1-0 home win over Buildcon at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.

Striker Logic Chingandu scored in the 36th minute to see Nchanga go second behind fellow promoted side Lumwana Radiants who lead on goal difference following Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Green Eagles.

Power Dynamos and Zanaco were the other Week 1 winners after also posting 1-0 results against Nkwazi and Chambishi respectively on Saturday.