The Zambia Electricity Supply Company (ZESCO) says power supply will be restored in Solwezi district and other parts of North Western Province that have been affected by power cut within 48 hours.

ZESCO Public Relations Manager, Henry Kapata told Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS) in Solwezi today in a telephone interview that yesterday around 17: 00 hours, ZESCO experienced a shock at Solwezi main substation on the 11KV panel board thereby causing power cut to Solwezi, Kasempa and Lowana.

Mr. Kapata however said ZESCO has mobilized a mobile Substation from Lusaka which is on its way to Solwezi to help restore power to the rest of the areas that are still affected.

He said alternatives have been provided to the hospital and several other critical institutions.

Mr. Kapata said critical institutions like the hospital are supposed to alternatives such as generators to use when hydro power is withdrawn.

“Yesterday we experienced a shock at our Solwezi Main substation on the 11KV panel board…and so we have since been able to restored supply to Kasempa, Lowano…Solwezi-Chingola Road customers are back on course as a result of the alternatives that have been put in place”

“We have also mobilized a mobile substation from Lusaka to feed the rest of the places that were affected,” he said.

Mr. Kapata said power will be restored in the affected areas within 48 hours.