Health
China thanked for its cooperation and continued support to Maina Soko Medical Centre

China thanked for its cooperation and continued support to Maina Soko Medical...
Maina Soko Medical Centre Commandant Brigadier General Bernard Kapatamoyo has thanked the Government of the Peoples Republic of China for its cooperation and continued support to Maina Soko Medical Centre.

Brig Gen Kapatamoyo said the Medical Centre enjoys the expertise of the Chinese military medical teams that have been attached to the Medical facility from as far back as 1990.

The Commandant was speaking on Friday, 19 August 2022, when the Chinese Defence Attaché to Zambia, Senior Colonel Jiang Lei paid a courtesy call on him at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

He informed the Defence Attaché that the Medical Centre is well equipped, and is open to members of the general public on referral and at a cost sharing basis.

And Senior Colonel Jiang said he is impressed with the quality healthcare services and professionalism at Maina Soko Medical Centre.
He described Maina Soko Medical Centre as one of the most advanced and well-equipped hospitals that is providing world class medical services in the country.

Senior Colonel Jiang, who also donated 20,000 face masks to the Medical Centre, commended the hospital for the role it is playing in combating COVID-19 pandemic.

Maina Soko Medical Centre Commandant Brigadier General Bernard Kapatamoyo with Chinese Defence Attaché to Zambia, Senior Colonel Jiang Lei
Maina Soko Medical Centre Commandant Brigadier General Bernard Kapatamoyo with Chinese Defence Attaché to Zambia, Senior Colonel Jiang Lei
Maina Soko Medical Centre Commandant Brigadier General Bernard Kapatamoyo with Chinese Defence Attaché to Zambia, Senior Colonel Jiang Lei
Maina Soko Medical Centre Commandant Brigadier General Bernard Kapatamoyo with Chinese Defence Attaché to Zambia, Senior Colonel Jiang Lei

Maina Soko Medical Centre Commandant Brigadier General Bernard Kapatamoyo with Chinese Defence Attaché to Zambia, Senior Colonel Jiang Lei delegation at Maina Soko Hospital
Maina Soko Medical Centre Commandant Brigadier General Bernard Kapatamoyo with Chinese Defence Attaché to Zambia, Senior Colonel Jiang Lei delegation at Maina Soko Hospital

