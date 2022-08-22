9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 22, 2022
General News
Two suspects arrested for two properties belonging to Chingola Mayor

Two suspects believed to have been involved in the burning of two properties belonging to Chingola Mayor after accusing him of allocating them illegal plots have been apprehended.

Yesterday irate residents of Chingola whose houses were demolished accused Chingola Mayor Johnson Kangombe of being the one who sold them the demolished plots at Kasompe air strip in Chingola.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed that an illegal miner and a grade 8 pupil have been identified to be among the people that burnt the two properties which include a guesthouse and a servant’s quarter.

She says the two have since been detained in unlawful custody for the offence of arson.

Meanwhile, Chingola Johnson Kangombe has refuted allegations of being involved in the illegal sale of plots to the affected people stating that he has been accused by enemies within the party.

Yesterday, the mayor was implicated in the illegal allocation of plots on Kasompe Airstrip land where his council has demolished houses.

Chingola Municipal Council on Saturday morning demolished over 300 structures illegally built on the Kasompe Airstrip, a land on title and belonging to Zambia Civil Aviation Authority.

Chingola Council say it didn’t allocate the land and that structures were erected without planning permission from the Local Authority hence prompting the demolition.

Victims of the demotion have protested by burning Mr. Kangombe’s house and lodge in Chingola saying he allocated the land on Kasompe Airstrip.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has confirmed in a statement that Mr. Kangombe has been mentioned by victims of the housing demotion in Kasompe.

