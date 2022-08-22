9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 22, 2022
Use traditional ceremonies to promote good moral values

North-Western Province Minister, Robert Lihefu says it is encouraging to have traditional ceremonies in the country whose core objective is to promote the word of God and good moral values.

Mr Lihefu said ceremonies like the Lubanji Lwa Kulema Kwa Nzambi must be encouraged as they translate provision of the Zambian constitution on national values and principles.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Provincial Permanent Secretary, Colonel Grandson Katambi during the 2022 Lubanji Lwa Kulema Kwa Nzambi traditional ceremony of Kakoma chiefdom yesterday in Mwinilunga district.

“We are gratified to have such traditional ceremonies that promote national values,” Mr. Lihefu said.

He said Christian values bring about positive attitudes such as humility, forgiveness and tolerance which promote the wellbeing of any society.

Mr Lihefu added that Christian values further promote peace and unity among people which strengthens social cohesion among citizens.

He expressed confidence that through such interactions, the younger generation can learn to be responsible, loving, reliable and honest in their dealings including having the ability to chose right from wrong.

Meanwhile, chief Kakoma said he is not ashamed to profess his belief and humility before God because it is Him who appointed him leader over his people.

“I am a leader because of God, so I will always humble myself before Him,” he said.

Chief Kakoma further explained that he chose to host the ceremony despite the death of two royal highnesses in the region this year alone because he believes in seeking God’s guidance over various matters affecting his chiefdom including the demise of the two senior chiefs.

