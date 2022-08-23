The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the former Director of the Forestry Department for corrupt practices involving exportation of Mukula logs worth over 10 Million Kwacha.

Ignatius Makumba 56 years, of plot number F/397A/116 Makeni area in Lusaka has been arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Abuse of Authority of Office, contrary to Section 21 (1) (a) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act number 3 of 2012, of the Laws of Zambia.

In a press statement issued, the Anti-Corruption Commission Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono explained that the details in the two counts are that in September 2021, Ignatius Makumba, who was Director of Forestry Department, did Abuse the Authority of Office by arbitrarily resolving to regularize an attempted illegal export of 23 containers of Mukula logs through Chirundu Border, and 16 containers of the same Mukula logs through Katima Mulilo Border, which were being transported by Ackson Tembo of ACK General Suppliers Limited for export to China, an act prejudicial to the interest of the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

Mr Moono added that in the same matter, the Commission has also arrested three other persons namely Ackson Tembo, 40 years, proprietor of ACK General Dealers, of plot number 7057/M off Mumbwa Road Area in Lusaka, Bruce Aongola, 46 years, of 45 Godfrey Chitalu Road, Nyumba Yanga Area, in Lusaka, and Colonel Maliwa Muwanei, a Zambia National Service Director of Operations.

“The four have been charged with 39 counts each of attempted export of Mukula logs contrary to Section 91 as read with Section 99 of the Forestry Act No. 4 of 2015 of the Laws of Zambia,” Mr Moono said

He cited that investigations have established that between 1st July, 2021 and 20th August, 2021, Tembo, Aongola, and Muwanei did attempt to unlawfully export 23 containers laden with Mukula logs through Chirundu Border and 16 containers laden with Mukula logs through Katima Mulilo borders without the necessary permits and licenses.

“Makumba, Tembo, Muwanei and Aongola have all been released on bond and will appear in court soon,” he said

Mr Moono mentioned that early this year, the Commission arrested Ackson Tembo and charged him with two (2) counts of Conveyancing of Forestry Produce without a License and one (1) count of Unlawful Export of Mukula timber contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Moono further mentioned that also arrested earlier this year for corrupt practices involving exportation of Mukula logs are former Chief Executive Officer at the Industrial Development Corporation Mateyo Kaluba, Retired Brig. General Gilbert Wails Mulenga of the Zambia Army and Chairperson of the Central Joint Operations Sub Committee Colonel Maliwa Muwanei, Zambia National Service Director of Operations Never Njobvu, former Executive Director at the Office of the President, Special Division and Bruce Aongola, Executive Officer at the Office of the President, Special Division.

“All these were members of the Central Joint Operations Sub Committee, they were arrested and individually charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office, contrary to Section 21 sub section 1 of the Anti-Corruption Act number 3 of 2012,” Mr Moono mentioned