Quick action by a combined team of Chirundu Town Council’s Fire and Rescue Services and the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) last night abated would have been disaster in the small border town after an inferno swept through semi-detached houses.

The inferno allegedly started around 23:00 hours while the occupant, Priscilla Hampande of Gabon Compound was out visiting a friend within the neighbourhood.

The inferno gutted her household goods to ashes while neighbours joined in helping the combined team of Chirundu Town Council’s Fire and Rescue Services and the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) officers to avert the further spread of the fire to other houses.

Ms. Hampande explained that while she was away for the evening she was phoned by some neighbours who informed her that her rented house was on fire.

ZANIS reports that by broadcast time, Chirundu Town Council’s Fire and Rescue Services Officers were frantically trying to put off the inferno.

According to some eyewitnesses, Fire swept through these two separate apartments destroying property worth thousands of kwachas whose cause is not yet known.