Health
Updated:

Hospital to start using the Colposcopy machine to collect evidence on sexual assault cases

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Mazabuka General Hospital is set to start using the Colonoscopy machine to enhance the evidence on sexual assault cases in the courts of law.

Zambia Centre for Communication Programmes (ZCCP– Kwatu) has trained 25 healthcare service providers on how to use the machine and compile reports which survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV) need, as part of the forensic evidence needed in court.

ZCCP–Kwatu Technical Advisor-Clinical, Agness Mwanza, said the machine is an advanced piece of equipment which requires technical training, for healthcare providers as it helps GBV survivors access justice.

Ms Mwanza said with the use of the machine, health personnel would now be able to view injuries and lacerations they could not see with their naked eyes.

She said this in Mazabuka during the training of nurses, doctors, clinical officers and psychosocial counsellors on GBV identification, first line support and examination of survivors with the use of the Colposcopy machine.

The training was conducted by ZCCP–Kwatu with support from the USAID ‘Stop GBV Project’.

And Victoria Mubita, a Nurse at the Mazabuka General Hospital, One Stop Centre said the centre has had the Colposcopy machine for a while, but staff had no capacity to use it until after undergoing the training.

Mrs. Mubita further said the centre was faced with challenges such as lack of manpower as it had no social worker and no victim support unit (VSU) officers.

She said this resulted in GBV survivors being sent to various departments to acquire services which they were supposed to get from the centre.

Mrs. Mubita added that GBV cases have kept increasing as many people come to report, unlike in the way it was in the past.

Meanwhile, Mazabuka General Hospital Senior, Resident Medical Officer, Yollande Nkulu said she has been equipped with the skills on how to collect vital information from GBV survivors after undergoing the training.

ZCCP–Kwatu is also scheduled to conduct similar trainings in Monze and Choma and a total of 60 healthcare providers have been identified for training in the two districts.

