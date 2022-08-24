9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Sports
MID-WEEK PROS HIT LIST 1: Mixed Fortunes in UEFA & League Cup Action

Here are selected briefs from Tuesday’s performances by our overseas stars who were involved in domestic cup and continental action.

=ENGLAND

Striker Patson Daka started  for Leicester City in Tuesdays English League Cup second round tie away at Stockport  County that his side won 3-1 on post-match penalties following a 0-0 result.

Patson was later substituted on the hour mark as Leicester advanced to the next stage.

=SWEDEN

Djurgarden have advanced to the Europa Conference League group stage despite Tuesdays 3-2 away loss in Cyprus to APOEL.

The club advances to the league phase 5-3 on aggregate.

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 84th minute the match.

=SERBIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa will have to wait another season to have another go at UEFA Champions League group stage qualification.

This is after Red Star Belgrade was eliminated 5-4 on aggregate by Maccabi Haifa of Israel following a 2-2 final leg draw in Belgrade on Tuesday.

Kangwa came on in the 53rd minute of the match but was not on target.

