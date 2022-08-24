Here are selected briefs from Tuesday’s performances by our overseas stars who were involved in domestic cup and continental action.
=ENGLAND
Striker Patson Daka started for Leicester City in Tuesdays English League Cup second round tie away at Stockport County that his side won 3-1 on post-match penalties following a 0-0 result.
Patson was later substituted on the hour mark as Leicester advanced to the next stage.
=SWEDEN
Djurgarden have advanced to the Europa Conference League group stage despite Tuesdays 3-2 away loss in Cyprus to APOEL.
The club advances to the league phase 5-3 on aggregate.
Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 84th minute the match.
=SERBIA
Midfielder Klings Kangwa will have to wait another season to have another go at UEFA Champions League group stage qualification.
This is after Red Star Belgrade was eliminated 5-4 on aggregate by Maccabi Haifa of Israel following a 2-2 final leg draw in Belgrade on Tuesday.
Kangwa came on in the 53rd minute of the match but was not on target.