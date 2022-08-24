The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) have announced the re-adoption of Bernard Kanengo as the party’s candidate in next month’s Kabushi Parliamentary by-election.

UPND Chairperson for Election Garry Nkombo has further announced that UPND has re-adopted Charles Mulenga for the Kwacha Constituency Parliamentary by Elections.

Mr. Nkombo has told a media briefing in Ndola that UPND is expecting free and fair elections in Kabushi and Kwacha.

He urged the party in Kwacha and Kabushi to campaign vigorously.

The PF has re-adopted Bowman Lusambo for the Kabushi by Election and Joseph Malanji for the Kwacha by Election.

“Allow to firstly, profusely thank all the candidates that applied to run on our UPND ticket. In Kwacha there were seven and we have gone through the filtration process. I want to publicly thank them (aspirants) for walking with us up to this point of the selection of the successful candidate and the party owes you. For Kwacha Constituency the UPND has settled for Mr. Charles Able Mulenga. The UPND has settled for Mr. Charles Able Mulenga. Mr. Mulenga,” Mr. Nkombo said.

Mr. Nkombo also thanked people who applied to contest the two by election on the UPND ticket.

Mr. Kanengo declared that the people of Kabushi have an opportunity to elect a Member of Parliament in a free and fair manner.

“First and foremost I want to thank the party from grassroots level up to the National Management Committee for the support they have rendered to me from the time of elections in 2021 up to now. I also want to appreciate my fellow aspiring candidates we fought together with in Kabushi Constituency to bring justice to the people of Kabushi. Lastly, I must thank the people of Kabushi and congratulate them that they have another opportunity to elect a member of parliament of their choice without violence, without malpractices that happened previously in 2021,” Mr. Kanengo said.

The Kabushi and Kwacha Seats fell vacant after the High Court nullified the election of Mr. Lusambo and Mr. Malanji in the 2021 General Elections.