9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 25, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Public Protector embarks on decentralization process

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Public Protector embarks on decentralization process
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Office of the Public Protector in Zambia has embarked on decentralizing the services of the institution, in all the ten provinces in Zambia.

Public Protector Zambia Chief Investigations Officer, Bwalya Siulanda says the institution saw it prudent to establish their presence in all provincial centres, in a bid to create awareness of all their services.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule, Ms. Siulanda charged that the decentralisation of the institution’s services to the districts, will guarantee effective service deliverywhich is responsive to the needs of the people.

She stated that the institution is working with the government in ensuring that there is fairness in how public officials deliver their services, adding that the presence of the Public Protectorwill create a better platform for public officials to air their grievances with a high possibility of effective redress.

“We are going to have an engagement with public officials to sensitize them on the core functions of the Public Protector in Zambia”, she said.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule, has welcomed the move by the institution to decentralize their services to the districts and that  the step is in line with the government’s devolution agenda.

Mr. Mukungule noted that the institution’s plans will allow more public workers to have an understanding of the institution’s services, especially when it comes to resolving public matters.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that the mandate of the institution is very noble, as it supplements the governments efforts in ensuring that there is transparency and order in the civil service.

“A lot of our employees may not know where to run to when they have problems, so you having your officers present here will help a lot,” he added.

Mr. Mukungule further assured the Investigations Officer for the Public Protector in Zambia of the availability of office space in the 4-Storey provincial administration building which is nearing completion.

The Public Protector Zambia is in Muchinga Province for a sensitization and awareness campaign with the general public and government officials.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema lauds bilateral relationship

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Public Protector embarks on decentralization process

The Office of the Public Protector in Zambia has embarked on decentralizing the services of the institution, in all the ten provinces in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema lauds bilateral relationship

Economy Support Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia values bilateral relations with other countries as they play an important role in the development of the country. ZANIS reports...
Read more

Lusaka Province in K4 Million boost for personal emoluments

Economy Support Editor - 2
Government has released Four Million Kwacha to the Lusaka province administration for personal related emoluments. Provincial Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata says government also released more...
Read more

Increased littering in Lusaka City worries Kamalata

Economy Support Editor - 14
Government has expressed concern with the continued littering of the Central Business District in the capital city. Lusaka province Permanent secretary Robert Kamalata says the...
Read more

Mkushi Mining Economy Nosedives

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Following the unexpected closure of mining activities after failing to meet the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) conditions, the social-economic situation in Mkushi Town...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.