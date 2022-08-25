The Office of the Public Protector in Zambia has embarked on decentralizing the services of the institution, in all the ten provinces in Zambia.

Public Protector Zambia Chief Investigations Officer, Bwalya Siulanda says the institution saw it prudent to establish their presence in all provincial centres, in a bid to create awareness of all their services.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule, Ms. Siulanda charged that the decentralisation of the institution’s services to the districts, will guarantee effective service delivery, which is responsive to the needs of the people.

She stated that the institution is working with the government in ensuring that there is fairness in how public officials deliver their services, adding that the presence of the Public Protector, will create a better platform for public officials to air their grievances with a high possibility of effective redress.

“We are going to have an engagement with public officials to sensitize them on the core functions of the Public Protector in Zambia”, she said.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule, has welcomed the move by the institution to decentralize their services to the districts and that the step is in line with the government’s devolution agenda.

Mr. Mukungule noted that the institution’s plans will allow more public workers to have an understanding of the institution’s services, especially when it comes to resolving public matters.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that the mandate of the institution is very noble, as it supplements the government’s efforts in ensuring that there is transparency and order in the civil service.

“A lot of our employees may not know where to run to when they have problems, so you having your officers present here will help a lot,” he added.

Mr. Mukungule further assured the Investigations Officer for the Public Protector in Zambia of the availability of office space in the 4-Storey provincial administration building which is nearing completion.

The Public Protector Zambia is in Muchinga Province for a sensitization and awareness campaign with the general public and government officials.