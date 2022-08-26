First Lady Mutinta Hichilema says children living with Autism, just like any other child, have unlimited potential that must be fully developed and allowed to blossom.

Mrs. Hichilema noted that children living with autism need specialized developmental healing and nurturing techniques, specifically structures designed to lessen their physical limitations in order to make it easier for them to perform regular daily functions as well as fully utilize their abilities.

Mrs. Hichilema was speaking in Kabwe district during the ground breaking ceremony for the Caleb Centre for children living with autism.

The First Lady arrived in Kabwe to officiate at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a centre in Luasanse ward for children living with Autism.

Provincial Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe led other government and UPND officials to welcome Mrs Hichilema ahead of her official engagements.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Some people with ASD have a known difference, such as a genetic condition.

Other causes are not yet known. Scientists believe there are multiple causes of ASD that act together to change the most common ways people develop.

People still have much to learn about these causes and how they impact people with ASD.

People with ASD may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different from most other people.

There is often nothing about how they look that sets them apart from other people.

The abilities of people with ASD can vary significantly. For example, some people with ASD may have advanced conversation skills whereas others may be nonverbal.

Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others can work and live with little to no support.