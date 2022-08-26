9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Children living with Autism, have unlimited potential – Mutinta

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Children living with Autism, have unlimited potential - Mutinta
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

First Lady Mutinta Hichilema says children living with Autism, just like any other child, have unlimited potential that must be fully developed and allowed to blossom.

Mrs. Hichilema noted that children living with autism need specialized developmental healing and nurturing techniques, specifically structures designed to lessen their physical limitations in order to make it easier for them to perform regular daily functions as well as fully utilize their abilities.

Mrs. Hichilema was speaking in Kabwe district during the ground breaking ceremony for the Caleb Centre for children living with autism.

The First Lady arrived in Kabwe to officiate at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a centre in Luasanse ward for children living with Autism.

 Provincial Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe led other government and UPND officials to welcome  Mrs  Hichilema  ahead of her official engagements.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Some people with ASD have a known difference, such as a genetic condition.

Other causes are not yet known. Scientists believe there are multiple causes of ASD that act together to change the most common ways people develop.

People still have much to learn about these causes and how they impact people with ASD.

People with ASD may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different from most other people.

There is often nothing about how they look that sets them apart from other people.

The abilities of people with ASD can vary significantly. For example, some people with ASD may have advanced conversation skills whereas others may be nonverbal.

Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others can work and live with little to no support.

 

Previous articleThree Children die after unknown gadget they were playing with exploded

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Children living with Autism, have unlimited potential – Mutinta

First Lady Mutinta Hichilema says children living with Autism, just like any other child, have unlimited potential that must...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government has put in place fundamentals to revive the Zambia’s economy-Matambo

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has said that the government has put in place several macroeconomic fundamentals to revive the country's economy. Mr Matambo...
Read more

Zambia expects to raise US$92 million from tobacco sales

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Zambia expects to increase its tobacco harvest by a quarter and generate $92 million from leaf sales at the close of the marketing season...
Read more

Public Protector embarks on decentralization process

Economy Support Editor - 0
The Office of the Public Protector in Zambia has embarked on decentralizing the services of the institution, in all the ten provinces in Zambia. Public Protector Zambia Chief Investigations...
Read more

President Hichilema lauds bilateral relationship

Economy Support Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia values bilateral relations with other countries as they play an important role in the development of the country. ZANIS reports...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.