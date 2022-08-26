Ex-Zambia National Team coach Col. Brightwell Banda has died.

Banda died at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka Friday morning aged 75.

He became the first local coach to lead Zambia in 1976.

Banda succeeded Croatian coach Ante Buselic as Zambia coach.

Meanwhile, FAZ has paid tribute to Banda, who until his death was serving as a member of the FAZ Technical Committee.

“The Football Association of Zambia wishes to express its condolences to the family and friends of Colonel Brightwell Banda,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“His death is a huge loss to the nation as Colonel Banda was a great mentor of his time, and one who dedicated his time to serving football at all levels,” Kashala said.

“Colonel Banda was a very passionate coach and leader who always supported the development of football throughout the country and the football family will remember his various accomplishments achieved while playing and managing the game.”

The funeral is being held in Shimabala, Lusaka.