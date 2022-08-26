9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Coach Brightwell Banda Dies

By sports
54 views
0
Sports Coach Brightwell Banda Dies
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ex-Zambia National Team coach Col. Brightwell Banda has died.

Banda died at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka Friday morning aged 75.

He became the first local coach to lead Zambia in 1976.

Banda succeeded Croatian coach Ante Buselic as Zambia coach.

Meanwhile, FAZ has paid tribute to Banda, who until his death was serving as a member of the FAZ Technical Committee.

“The Football Association of Zambia wishes to express its condolences to the family and friends of Colonel Brightwell Banda,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“His death is a huge loss to the nation as Colonel Banda was a great mentor of his time, and one who dedicated his time to serving football at all levels,” Kashala said.

“Colonel Banda was a very passionate coach and leader who always supported the development of football throughout the country and the football family will remember his various accomplishments achieved while playing and managing the game.”

The funeral is being held in Shimabala, Lusaka.

Previous articleChristian Churches Monitoring Group to monitor the By- Elections

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Coach Brightwell Banda Dies

Ex-Zambia National Team coach Col. Brightwell Banda has died. Banda died at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka Friday morning...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Napsa Stars Move To Heroes Stadium

Sports sports - 0
Napsa Stars have moved house across Lusaka to National Heroes Stadium for the 2022/2023 season. The promoted Lusaka club has traditionally play its home games...
Read more

Chulu Excited After Nkana Debut

Sports sports - 1
Nkana defender Amon Chulu has expressed his joy after making his Kalampa debut this week. Chulu joined Nkana from Lusaka Youth Academy this month. The young...
Read more

MID-WEEK PROS HIT LIST 1: Mixed Fortunes in UEFA & League Cup Action

Sports sports - 0
Here are selected briefs from Tuesday’s performances by our overseas stars who were involved in domestic cup and continental action. =ENGLAND Striker Patson Daka started  for...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP: Mighty Beat Kitwe United in Season Opener

Sports sports - 0
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers kicked off the new FAZ National Division One campaign with a big win over Kitwe United at home in Mufulira. Owen...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.