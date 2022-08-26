Duncan Sodala professionally known as Holstar surprises fans with the release of his latest Rock inspired EP ‘Nkani Za Mutima’ which means ‘Affairs of the heart” in Vernacular. It is slated for release on all streaming platforms on 26 August 2022.

His EP is short and leaves you with a yearning for more, it has a poetic vibe and makes one remember the first time they fell in love, that all satisfying feeling. It features only three tracks – Number 1, Sunga Mutima featuring Rosah and Whole Time.

Nkani Za Mutima is Entirely produced by Copperbelt based producer John J-hun Zgambo and is Engineered by Church Ulukuta, Uncle Ticky and Paul Makes Magic.

When asked about the EP and what inspired it, Holstar said “Nkani Za Mutima” was inspired by my love for Zamrock and wanting to express myself in a different way than people are used to.”

Over time Holstar has won numerous accolades including the Best East African Rapper award nominated by Creative-Hiphop.com in 2021.

Listen to the EP HERE