Sunday, August 28, 2022
UPND to report Candidates planning to cause a second of Nominations to ACC

By Chief Editor
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that it will on Monday report to the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) the candidates that it alleged have been bribed to withdraw their candidature from the by-elections in order to force a second round of nominations.

Speaking at a media briefing UPND Copperbelt provincial deputy youth chairman in charge of politics, Kangwa Kamando, said that that the party has unearthed a scam where some aspiring candidates participating in the Kwacha and Kabushi constituency by-elections have allegedly been paid to withdraw from the race so that fresh nominations are called.

Five (5) candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the forthcoming Kwacha Constituency by-election in Kitwe on the Copperbelt while four candidates successfully filled in their nominations as the UNIP candidate fell off for late arrival ahead of the Kabushi Parliamentary by-election in Ndola on the Copperbelt scheduled for 15th September 2022.

UPND Copperbelt provincial deputy youth chairman in charge of politics, Kangwa Kamando has expressed disappointment that candidates that are aspiring for the parliamentary office can easily be paid to withdraw from participating in the by-election.

Mr. Kamando said that the party has resolved to report the said candidates to the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) on Monday adding that the party has enough evidence that will outline this illegal undertaking.

Mr. Kamando noted that if the candidates go ahead and withdraw from the election, the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ shall cancel the election and call for fresh nominations by eligible candidates and elections shall be pushed to within 30 days of the filing of fresh nominations but lament that deliberately orchestrating such is illegal and against democratic tenets.

Previous articleLow rate of payment of mineral royalty tax due to instability in the mining tax regime

