Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have kept their prefect start to the FAZ National Division season after edging Jumulo 1-0 away at Kafubu Stadium in Luanshya.

Ex-Red Arrows star Evans Musonda scored the goal seven minutes away from full as Mighty posted their second straight win in the 2022/23 season on Sunday.

Wanderers are sharing the top with Mutondo Stars and Indeni on six points each from two matches played.

Mighty kicked off the new season with a 2-0 home win over Kitwe United.

Meanwhile, newly promoted side Mutondo Stars thumped former Super Division team Kafue Celtic 2-0 at home in Kitwe.

Mwansa Mwamba and Godfrey Chibanga scored for coach Zeddy Saileti’s Mutondo.

Veteran striker Graven Chitalu was on the score-sheet when his side Indent edged Mpulungu Harbour 2-1 in Ndola to post their second consecutive victory.

Charles Yande scored Indeni’s other goal and Jeffrey Sikapite was the scorer for Mpulungu.

At Garden Park Stadium, Kitwe United iconic defender Moses Lolozi scored a 90th minute goal to propel Chigalika to their first win of the season against Kafue Eagles.

FAZ National Division 1 Week – Two Results

Jumulo FC 0-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Young Buffaloes 0-1 Barts FC

Indeni FC 2-1 Mpulungu FC

Kitwe United 1-0 Kafue Eagles FC

Mutondo Stars 2-0 Kafue Celtics

City of Lusaka 0-0 Trident FC

Atletico FC 1-2 Aguila FC

Konkola Blades 1-2 Zesco Malaiti Rangers