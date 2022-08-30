Ndola City Council has announced that Kabushi Constituency will be among the beneficiaries when over K5, 000,000.00 is disbursed to Ndola residents through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) empowerment grants.

Chifubu and Bwana Mkubwa Constituencies have so far benefited from CDF especially under skills development bursaries in the last 30 days.

Ndola City Council last Friday officially handed over K 2,425,000 to institutions that enrolled 518 students who successfully applied for skills development bursaries under the Chifubu Constituency Development Fund of 2022.

Cheques worth about K1.2 Million were earlier this month handed over to various skills training colleges for 279 students under Ndola’s Bwana Mkubwa bursary component of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Council Public Relations Manager Rebecca Mushota said the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has approved 260 selected applications for the CDF empowerment grants under the Kabushi, Bwana Mkubwa and Chifubu constituencies.

Ms. Mushota said the Ministry approved the 50 selected applications under Kabushi Constituency, 112 under Bwana Mkubwa Constituency and 98 under Chifubu Constituency bringing the total number of approved applications to

260.

The 50 beneficiary cooperatives under Kabushi Constituency are set to receive a total of K1, 944, 751 while the 112 beneficiary cooperatives under the Bwana Mkubwa Constituency are set to receive K1, 953, 200 and the 98 under Chifubu Constituency would receive K1, 940,000.

Ms. Mushota disclosed that the total amount to be disbursed in Ndola so far as CDF is K5, 837, 951.

She said some of the community projects include construction of a wall fence, drainage, culverts, classroom blocks and re-gravelling of township roads as well as purchasing desks.

