Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha says Zambia seeks to mobilize 5.75 Billion Dollars to improve water security and sanitation investments by 2030 through the implementation of the Water Investment Programme.

Mr Mposha highlighted that once the funds are mobilized, they will be channeled towards the Water Investments Programme aimed at supporting economic transformation, enhancing resilience through water, while strengthening water and sanitation governance.

Speaking during the World Water Week Session on governing values and benefits of water being held in Sweden, Mr Mposha called on its partners to consider working with the government to implement the Zambia Water Investment Programme.

“We hope to make good progress in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) number six (6) focused on Clean Water and Sanitation and other related SDGs,” Mr Mposha added

He cited that the development of the Water Investment Scorecard is a key component that will enable the successful implementation of the Water Investment Programme and the government is ready to work with various stakeholders to ensure a conducive environment is created for the Programme to thrive.

The Minister explained that President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government are committed to ensuring that a conducive environment is created for such investments to thrive thus enabling it to contribute to economic transformation and job creation.

He stated that the New Dawn Government will ensure transparency and the rule of law is in effect so that water resources management is undertaken efficiently and effectively so as to attain national water security.

“Zambia has made progressive strides in increasing the water and sanitation coverage across the country but more still needs to be done,” he said

Mr Mposha further stated that the Ministry has also strengthened good corporate governance for all water institutions in the country so that there is proper water management which will ensure the attainment of water security.

He added that one of the biggest challenges being faced as a country is that some of the citizens are without adequate access to basic water and sanitation services as only cover about 71% of the citizens are covered while sanitation coverage stands at 54%.

“We are also still struggling with the issues of water pollution, high non-revenue water because of dilapidated water infrastructure and limited financing, and the encroachment of water bodies because of the increase in population and urbanization are all among the challenges,” he said

Mr Mposha mentioned that working with various partners will however enable the government of the Republic of Zambia in resolving and addressing these challenges thus ensuring that water resources management is effective and efficient within the tenets of good governance.

And Stockholm International Water Institute Chief Operating Officer Karin Gardes said that her institute is undertaking academic and technical water research that will help developing nations in the making of sound political decisions in the water sector.

“We are trying to bring a more academic and technical water research to use for political, practitioners, and hands on decision makers,” Ms Gardes said

Ms Gardes added that this will be done by providing capacity development in training of trainers in the field of water and water governance in particular.

Meanwhile, the Government of Netherlands noted with concern the rising pressure of too little or too much water because of climate change, and the degradation of water which has put billions of people’s lives in danger.

Ms Karin Roelofs who is the Head of the Water Team, for the Minister of Foreign affairs Trade and Development of Netherlands stated that climate change and the degradation of nature, population, economic growth, urbanization, shocks of Covid-19, and food prices increase have further complicated things.

“In the next decade societies across the globe will face major transitions in energy, food, eco-systems regeneration and in infrastructure and water is affected under constraint in all of these transitions,” Ms Roelofs stated

Ms Roelofs has since called for a more integrated approach to water governance in order to advance good implementation of policies by the governments.