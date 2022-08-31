9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Top Spot Beckons for Red Arrows on Thursday

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Top Spot Beckons for Red Arrows on Thursday
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Red Arrows will go top of the log on Thursday should they beat Kabwe Warriors on Thursday at Railway Grounds in Kabwe.

Arrows head into the match two points behind leaders Power Dynamos and second placed who are tied on 6 points after two rounds of game splayed.

Warriors on the other hand are yet to win a league game after two games this season under veteran coach George Lwandamina but have a point collected in a scoreless away draw at Nkana in Week 1.

But the pressure is still on Warriors who come into the match after losing 1-0 at home last Saturday to Forest Rangers.

Arrows won by the same margin at last season’s runners-up Zesco United to make an early statement with regards to their league defence.

Meanwhile, the match is one of two Arrows are playing before kicking off their CAF Champions League campaign next weekend against CD Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in Lusaka.

Arrows last game before their continental engagement will be at home on September 4 against Kansanshi Dynamos.

Previous articleThe government releases K6 million for Ndola Teaching Hospital

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Top Spot Beckons for Red Arrows on Thursday

Red Arrows will go top of the log on Thursday should they beat Kabwe Warriors on Thursday at Railway...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Barbara Excited to Be Back for Shepolopolo Action

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia captain and striker Barbara Banda has expressed her excitement to be part of the squad for the COSAFA Women’s Championship that runs...
Read more

MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST

Sports sports - 0
Here are some selected briefs from early mid-week action involving over overseas Chipolopolo stars. =DENMARK On Monday evening, midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 77th...
Read more

Janza Jumps Straight into the Deep End of Tanzania Job

Sports sports - 1
Ex-Chipolopolo trainer Honour Janza has started work as interim Tanzania head coach a day after his appointment. The Tanzania Football Federation on Monday named Janza...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Old Guard Gathers in Top 4

Sports sports - 0
Yes, it is still very early days but the top four after Week 2 of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign has a nostalgic...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.