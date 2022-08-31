Red Arrows will go top of the log on Thursday should they beat Kabwe Warriors on Thursday at Railway Grounds in Kabwe.

Arrows head into the match two points behind leaders Power Dynamos and second placed who are tied on 6 points after two rounds of game splayed.

Warriors on the other hand are yet to win a league game after two games this season under veteran coach George Lwandamina but have a point collected in a scoreless away draw at Nkana in Week 1.

But the pressure is still on Warriors who come into the match after losing 1-0 at home last Saturday to Forest Rangers.

Arrows won by the same margin at last season’s runners-up Zesco United to make an early statement with regards to their league defence.

Meanwhile, the match is one of two Arrows are playing before kicking off their CAF Champions League campaign next weekend against CD Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in Lusaka.

Arrows last game before their continental engagement will be at home on September 4 against Kansanshi Dynamos.