9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 1, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kabwe Warriors Beat Champions Arrows

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Kabwe Warriors Beat Champions Arrows
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Red Arrows on Thursday suffered an early season setback in their FAZ Super League title defence when they lost 1- away at Kabwe Warriors.

The defeat came five days after Arrows beat their rivals and predecessors Zesco United by the same margin away in Ndola in a match billed as an early indicator of the2022/23 title race.

Arrows result against Zesco is the only game they have so far scored a league goal.

But Warriors brought Arrows back to Earth on Thursday at Railways Ground in Kabwe to hand the defending champions their first league loss after three rounds played.

Warriors sealed the 3 points as early as the 7th minute when Chipolopolo defender Dominic Chanda headed in a cross from Ocean Mushure.

The result also handed Warriors their first win of the season and sees them join Arrows in mid-table on 4 points.

Arrows loss also sees them miss a great opportunity to move top of the table where Power Dynamos currently lead on 6 points.

Previous articleBanda Bangs Brace On Shepolopolo Comeback Trail

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kabwe Warriors Beat Champions Arrows

Red Arrows on Thursday suffered an early season setback in their FAZ Super League title defence when they lost...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Banda Bangs Brace On Shepolopolo Comeback Trail

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia opened the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship with a 2-0 win over Namibia on Thursday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in South...
Read more

Top Spot Beckons for Red Arrows on Thursday

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows will go top of the log on Thursday should they beat Kabwe Warriors on Thursday at Railway Grounds in Kabwe. Arrows head into...
Read more

Barbara Excited to Be Back for Shepolopolo Action

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia captain and striker Barbara Banda has expressed her excitement to be part of the squad for the COSAFA Women’s Championship that runs...
Read more

MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST

Sports sports - 0
Here are some selected briefs from early mid-week action involving over overseas Chipolopolo stars. =DENMARK On Monday evening, midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 77th...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.