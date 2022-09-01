Red Arrows on Thursday suffered an early season setback in their FAZ Super League title defence when they lost 1- away at Kabwe Warriors.

The defeat came five days after Arrows beat their rivals and predecessors Zesco United by the same margin away in Ndola in a match billed as an early indicator of the2022/23 title race.

Arrows result against Zesco is the only game they have so far scored a league goal.

But Warriors brought Arrows back to Earth on Thursday at Railways Ground in Kabwe to hand the defending champions their first league loss after three rounds played.

Warriors sealed the 3 points as early as the 7th minute when Chipolopolo defender Dominic Chanda headed in a cross from Ocean Mushure.

The result also handed Warriors their first win of the season and sees them join Arrows in mid-table on 4 points.

Arrows loss also sees them miss a great opportunity to move top of the table where Power Dynamos currently lead on 6 points.