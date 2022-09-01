By Venus N Msyani

Enough of defending the president on everything. The State House should say here is a copy of President Hakainde Hichilema’s assets and liabilities.

On Tuesday 23rd, on ZNBC, Presidential Spokesperson Antony Bwalya was quoted saying individuals or organizations are free to request relevant record-keeping institutions for them to go through the president’s assets and liabilities declarations.

President Hichilema had given the same statement on Friday 19, during a live interaction with the public on Hot FM radio at State House as he was trying to answer why he was hesitating to declare his assets and liabilities.

The statement made some people, including the author, conclude President Hichilema is not ready to declare his assets and liabilities.

To prove us wrong, Anthony Bwalya is the one who needed to go to relevant record-keeping institutions to get a list of Hichilema assets and liabilities. Today, Mr. Bwalya should say here is a list of HH assets or businesses.

By defending the president and emphasizing that he has fulfilled the legal requirement of declaring assets and liabilities, the State House is making the issue worse.

President Hichilema maintains interests in his businesses but refuses to declare his assets and liabilities publicly. Is he trying to hide something?

Very sure is not only Zambians who are asking this question. No doubt the international community is asking the same question.

To be specific, donors may have started thinking twice about Zambia. They look for transparency and accountability. Hakainde’s issue of assets and liabilities deflations doesn’t point to that.

President Hichilema must clear himself. He told the presenter during a radio appearance that he finds it odd to hear people asking him to declare his assets and liabilities when he has been doing so every time he was required to.

It is also odd that he finds it difficult to listen to people. Several times President Hichilema has said he is a servant of the people. He must listen and publicly declare his assets and liabilities to prove that. That is what his master (the people) wants. Servants don’t argue with their masters.

If he has already declared like it is being claimed, the State House should say here is a list of President Hichilema’s assets. Not asking people to go and look for it.

Will not rest until HH publicly declare his assets and liabilities. He has revealed that he maintains interests in his businesses. Zambians deserve to know these businesses in clear and simple language.