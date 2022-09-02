The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that all those registering in the ongoing Continuous Registration of Voters are not eligible to vote in this period.

Giving clarification on the fears that new voters might be registered in the upcoming by-elections, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said that the current ongoing Continuous Registration of Voters is for a provisional register of voters.

Ms Luhanga further added that continuous registration of voters in Ndola remains suspended and will resume on 16th September 2022 after the polls in Kabushi Constituency.

Meanwhile, the ECZ has registered 1,242 voters in the month of August 2022 bringing the cumulative number of registered voters to 4,080 since the continuous registration of voters exercise commenced on 1st June 2022.

Of the 1,242 voters registered in the month of August, 792 are male while 450 are female with Kasama recording the highest number of registered voters in the month under review at 428 while Mansa recorded the least at 12.

Giving an update on the exercise, Ms Luhanga said out of the 4, 080 voters registered since June, 2,709 are male while 1,371 are female adding that cumulatively, Kasama has recorded the highest total number of registered voters at 934 while Chipata has the least at 164.