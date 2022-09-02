The famous local reggae music event Jah Nite on the Copperbelt Province is set to return after a two-year absence necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic that halted several public gatherings.

The Jah Nite brings together local reggae musicians, promoters, the media and fans to promote reggae music in Zambia.

Jah Colour Party Organising committee coordinator Brian Chisanga commonly known as the Ancient Teacher has announced that the 2022 Jah Nite will be held on Saturday, 3rd September at Diggers Rugby Club in Nkana West, Kitwe.

The Copperbelt Jah Nite was last held in 2019.

Chisanga said reggae artists on the Copperbelt are excited over the bouncing back of the Jah Nite.

The Ancient Teacher named performers at the event as Chingola reggae outfit Ashanti Warriors, The Third Eye based in Kitwe, Faya Red, The Reggae Jam Session, John Mukunta, Mega Lion, Pulse Rate, Black Fari, Sista Jah-Ister, Chocha Mulilo, Ras Webby and Mpalu West.

Chisanga called for massive support to local reggae music saying the music genre promotes peace, love and unity.

“Reggae is an international music that has always been used as a vehicle to educate, entertain and promote world peace. Locally reggae music has been striving to make major breakthroughs and currently it has been receiving positive response from our local audience. Supporting our local music will help support the music financially and it will help our local artists sustain themselves and grow musically. We want local artists to reach greater heights as international artists,” Chisanga said.

“We are expecting are number of artists most of them are Copperbelt based such as Ashanti Warriors, The Third Eye based in Kitwe, we have Fire Red, The Reggae Jam Session, John Mukunta, Mega Lion, Pulse Rate, Black Fari, Sista Jah-Ister, Chocha Mulilo, Ras Webby. Gally Man, Sista Mary, Mpalu West,” he said.

Chisanga assured reggae fans and the media of adequate security, law and order at the night event.

“The objective of this Jah Colour Jah night is that we want to make local artists come together, fostering a positive work culture towards music. We are asking to come in numbers so that we come and skank to reggae music. It has been a long time since we had a nice time. We are also asking the corporate world to get on board and use this massive platform to reach out to the members of the community. People can also come forward and take advantage to do their business at the Jah Colour Jah Nite,” The Ancient Teacher said.