9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 2, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Police Confirm the Arrest and Detention of Opposition Party Leader Sean Tembo

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Zambia Police Confirm the Arrest and Detention of Opposition Party Leader Sean...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Lusaka have confirmed apprehending and detaining Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo. According to Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Zambia Police will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as they finish with formalities.

Reports emerged yesterday that Mr Tembo had been arrested for defaming the president of the Republic of Zambia, a move that drew condemnation from stakeholders.

Leading the criticism was Socialist Party President Fred M’membe who described the arrest and detention of Mr Sean Tembo as clearly an abuse of the laws of defamation of the President to stifle legitimate criticism, adding that the UPND regime beats all previous governments in the abuse of this law and that have arrested and prosecuted more people in one year than any of our governments have done in five or ten years.

Meanwhile, Police at Kabwata Police Station has formally charged and arrested Lawrence Bwalya Muchinda aged 35 of unmarked residence in Barlestone in Lusaka west for the offence of Defamation of the President Contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that the accused on 21st August, 2022 at unknown time in Lusaka City of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did by way of using Tik Tok a social media application in his names publish defamatory remarks against the President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-In-of the Defence Force, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

According to Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the accused is currently detained in custody and will appear in court soon.

Mr Hamoonga said that the Zambia Police Service would like to warn persons who are in the habit of committing criminal offences on the cyber space that gone are the days that they can commit offences and expect not to be traced and arrested.

Previous articleCyber Security and Cyber Crimes bill to be amended to deal with people who abuse cyberspace

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Police Confirm the Arrest and Detention of Opposition Party Leader Sean Tembo

Police in Lusaka have confirmed apprehending and detaining Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo. According to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes bill to be amended to deal with people who abuse cyberspace

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has announced that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act will be tabled in the next sitting...
Read more

Zambian born Monde Muyangwa sworn in as USAID Assistant Administer for Africa

General News Chief Editor - 0
Globally respected Zambian born leader Dr Monde Muyangwa has been sworn in as New Assistant Administrator for Africa. This follows her recent ratification by the...
Read more

iSanitize Encourages Schools to Form Menstrual Hygiene Clubs

General News Chief Editor - 0
iSanitize is calling on schools across the country to invest in Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Clubs to equip learners with information on how to...
Read more

Government is committed to fast-tracking developmental agendas in rural areas, says State House PS for Special duties

General News Chief Editor - 0
State house Permanent Secretary for Special duties, Patrick Mucheleke says Government is committed to fast-tracking developmental agendas in rural areas. Mr Mucheleka said this is...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.