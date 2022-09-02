Police in Lusaka have confirmed apprehending and detaining Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo. According to Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Zambia Police will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as they finish with formalities.

Reports emerged yesterday that Mr Tembo had been arrested for defaming the president of the Republic of Zambia, a move that drew condemnation from stakeholders.

Leading the criticism was Socialist Party President Fred M’membe who described the arrest and detention of Mr Sean Tembo as clearly an abuse of the laws of defamation of the President to stifle legitimate criticism, adding that the UPND regime beats all previous governments in the abuse of this law and that have arrested and prosecuted more people in one year than any of our governments have done in five or ten years.

Meanwhile, Police at Kabwata Police Station has formally charged and arrested Lawrence Bwalya Muchinda aged 35 of unmarked residence in Barlestone in Lusaka west for the offence of Defamation of the President Contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that the accused on 21st August, 2022 at unknown time in Lusaka City of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did by way of using Tik Tok a social media application in his names publish defamatory remarks against the President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-In-of the Defence Force, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

According to Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the accused is currently detained in custody and will appear in court soon.

Mr Hamoonga said that the Zambia Police Service would like to warn persons who are in the habit of committing criminal offences on the cyber space that gone are the days that they can commit offences and expect not to be traced and arrested.