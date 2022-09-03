9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 3, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Ronald Sate-Sate Kampamba Confirmed as Kansanshi Dynamos Player

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Ronald Sate-Sate Kampamba Confirmed as Kansanshi Dynamos Player
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Local football star Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba has joined Kansanshi Dynamo on a three-year contract after leaving his boyhood club Nkana.

Sate Sate has left Nkana after the expiry of his contract recently.

Kansanshi announced the unveiling of Kampamba early on Saturday morning.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba. The center forward has signed a 3 year permanent deal,” Kansanshi stated.

Kampamba is a two-time Super Division League winner with Kalampa and former league top scorer.

Nkana confirmed on Friday that Sate Sate had left his childhood club.

Kampamba has already paid tribute to Nkana after his exit from Wusakile

Previous articleDepartment of Immigration secures convictions in various parts of the country

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Ronald Sate-Sate Kampamba Confirmed as Kansanshi Dynamos Player

Local football star Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba has joined Kansanshi Dynamo on a three-year contract after leaving his boyhood...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Unbeaten Power Dynamos Set For Major Test At Green Eagles

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos have a difficult date in their quest to stay top of the log when they visit tough Green Eagles this Saturday in...
Read more

Barbra Banda Promising More Goals At COSAFA Womens Cup

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia captain Barbra Banda has promised to score more goals at the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship after banging a brace in the 2-0...
Read more

Kabwe Warriors Beat Champions Arrows

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows on Thursday suffered an early season setback in their FAZ Super League title defence when they lost 1- away at Kabwe Warriors. The...
Read more

Banda Bangs Brace On Shepolopolo Comeback Trail

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia opened the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship with a 2-0 win over Namibia on Thursday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in South...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.