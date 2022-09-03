Local football star Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba has joined Kansanshi Dynamo on a three-year contract after leaving his boyhood club Nkana.

Sate Sate has left Nkana after the expiry of his contract recently.

Kansanshi announced the unveiling of Kampamba early on Saturday morning.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba. The center forward has signed a 3 year permanent deal,” Kansanshi stated.

Kampamba is a two-time Super Division League winner with Kalampa and former league top scorer.

Nkana confirmed on Friday that Sate Sate had left his childhood club.

Kampamba has already paid tribute to Nkana after his exit from Wusakile