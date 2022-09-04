Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Francesca Zyambo says Government’s focus in the energy sector was changing towards the promotion of increased investment in renewable energy.

Mrs. Zyambo indicated that this is to diversify the energy mix as the country had positioned itself to be a net exporter of power in the region.

Mrs. Zyambo said this at a meeting organized by the International Solar Alliance for the African Region, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that the International Solar Alliance is scheduled to undertake feasibility studies in Zambia for the possibility of setting up a 400 megawatts of Solar PV projects in selected sites across the country.

She said the Alliance was already training two officers in renewable solar generation, adding that her Ministry had already started looking for land where to set up a solar project.

“Other benefits include solar projects designed to support off-grid irrigation such as solar pumping, solar cold storage facilities, and general water reticulation systems, ” Mrs. Zyambo stated.

On the margins of the meeting, The Permanent Secretary interacted with an Ethiopian energy company, DIMITRI Energy and Investments that expressed interest to invest in Zambia’s renewable energy.

DIMITRI Energy and Investments Chief Executive Officer Senait Dimitri explained that her Company was interested in investing in Zambia’s energy sector as well as Nickel mining, ICT and real estate.

Ms. Dimitri said Zambia was an attractive investment destination because of its unbroken record of peace, security, and conducive investment environment.

“In addition to the energy sector, DIMITRI Energy and Investments is interested in buying Nickel minerals from existing mines in large quantities,” Ms. Dimitri stated.