9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 4, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia positions itself a net exporter of power in the region

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy Zambia positions itself a net exporter of power in the region
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Francesca Zyambo says Government’s focus in the energy sector was changing towards the promotion of increased investment in renewable energy.

Mrs. Zyambo indicated that this is to diversify the energy mix as the country had positioned itself to be a net exporter of power in the region.

Mrs. Zyambo said this at a meeting organized by the International Solar Alliance for the African Region, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that the International Solar Alliance is scheduled to undertake feasibility studies in Zambia for the possibility of setting up a 400 megawatts of Solar PV projects in selected sites across the country.

She said the Alliance was already training two officers in renewable solar generation, adding that her Ministry had already started looking for land where to set up a solar project.

“Other benefits include solar projects designed to support off-grid irrigation such as solar pumping, solar cold storage facilities, and general water reticulation systems, ” Mrs. Zyambo stated.

On the margins of the meeting, The Permanent Secretary interacted with an Ethiopian energy company, DIMITRI Energy and Investments that expressed interest to invest in Zambia’s renewable energy.

DIMITRI Energy and Investments Chief Executive Officer Senait Dimitri explained that her Company was interested in investing in Zambia’s energy sector as well as Nickel mining, ICT and real estate.

Ms. Dimitri said Zambia was an attractive investment destination because of its unbroken record of peace, security, and conducive investment environment.

“In addition to the energy sector, DIMITRI Energy and Investments is interested in buying Nickel minerals from existing mines in large quantities,” Ms. Dimitri stated.

Previous articleUganda Hand Janza Humbling Loss on His Tanzania Debut

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia positions itself a net exporter of power in the region

Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Francesca Zyambo says Government's focus in the energy sector was changing towards the promotion...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Celebrating an IMF Loan shows why Zambia really needs free education

Economy Chief Editor - 17
Opposition National Democratic Congress Party President Saboi Imboela has said that he will not be joining those celebrating the long awaited US$ 1.3 billion...
Read more

Greatness for Zambia lies ahead after IMF deal-HH

Economy Chief Editor - 8
President Hakainde Hichilema has said that greatness for Zambia lies ahead after the International Monetary Fund approved the 1.3 billion dollars loan for the...
Read more

Africa needs USD 64 Billion for Water Investment Annually

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The African Union Development Agency says the continent needs to invest Sixty-Four (64) Billion United States Dollars towards water and sanitation services on an...
Read more

New Heritage Party Dismayed over High Cost of Transport

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The New Heritage Party has expressed dismay over the prohibitively high cost of transportation affecting the majority commuters from the low-income sector in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.