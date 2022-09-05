Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu and defender Frankie Musonda had great weekends but not so much for their compatriots at their respective overseas clubs.

=ITALY

Lameck Banda’s Lecce is in action on Monday night in Turin to face Torino.

=DENMARK

-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes of Sunday’s 2-0 home loss to Brondby.

-Midtylland: Midtylland also lost by the same margin on Sunday at home to AAB. Edward Chilufya came on in the 48th minute.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Maritzburg United: Friday Samu came on in the 61st minute of Sunday’s 1-0 home win over Orlando Pirates.

-Sekhukhune United: Roderick Kabwe played the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Royal AM.



=SERBIA

Midfielder Klings Kangwa was in action on Sunday and substituted in the 87th minute of leaders Red Star Belgrade’s 1-1 home draw against 4th placed TSC Backa Topola.



=CROATIA

Midfielder Prince Mumba came on in the 65th minute of 8th placed NK Istra’s 2-1 home loss to number five club Lokomotiva Zagreb.

=SCOTLAND

Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 74th minute of Rangers 4-0 Old Firm derby away defeat at leaders and defending champions Celtic.



Ayr United: Unbeaten leaders Ayr won 2-1 away on Saturday at Greenock Morton in a match defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes.

=ENGLAND

Brighton/Leicester: Patson Daka scored his first EPL goal of the season and contributed an assist for Leicester in Sunday’s 5-2 away loss at Brighton.

Patson played the full 90 minutes while his compatriot and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu was substituted in the 84th minute after contributing an assist for the home teams second goal.