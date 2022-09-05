9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 5, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Mwepu and Frankie Win

By sports
55 views
0
Sports MONDAY PRO'S HIT LIST: Mwepu and Frankie Win
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu and defender Frankie Musonda had great weekends but not so much for their compatriots at their respective overseas clubs.

=ITALY
Lameck Banda’s Lecce is in action on Monday night in Turin to face Torino.

=DENMARK
-Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes of Sunday’s 2-0 home loss to Brondby.

-Midtylland: Midtylland also lost by the same margin on Sunday at home to AAB. Edward Chilufya came on in the 48th minute.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-Maritzburg United: Friday Samu came on in the 61st minute of Sunday’s 1-0 home win over Orlando Pirates.

-Sekhukhune United: Roderick Kabwe played the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Royal AM.


=SERBIA
Midfielder Klings Kangwa was in action on Sunday and substituted in the 87th minute of leaders Red Star Belgrade’s 1-1 home draw against 4th placed TSC Backa Topola.


=CROATIA
Midfielder Prince Mumba came on in the 65th minute of 8th placed NK Istra’s 2-1 home loss to number five club Lokomotiva Zagreb.

=SCOTLAND
Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 74th minute of Rangers 4-0 Old Firm derby away defeat at leaders and defending champions Celtic.

Ayr United: Unbeaten leaders Ayr won 2-1 away on Saturday at Greenock Morton in a match defender Frankie Musonda played the full 90 minutes.

=ENGLAND
Brighton/Leicester:  Patson Daka scored his first EPL goal of the season and contributed an assist for Leicester in Sunday’s 5-2 away loss at Brighton.
Patson played the full 90 minutes while his compatriot and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu was substituted in the 84th minute after contributing an assist for the home teams second goal.

Previous articleThe continued detention Sean Tembo is clearly an abuse of the law and power-Changala

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST: Mwepu and Frankie Win

Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu and defender Frankie Musonda had great weekends but not so much for their compatriots at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Rout Lesotho to Reach COSAFA Women’s Cup Semi’s

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia have advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship after recording their second straight win in Group B. Striker Barbra Banda...
Read more

Arrows Go Top, Zanaco Dispatch Nkana to First League Loss

Sports sports - 1
Nkana suffered their first league defeat of the season but defending Zambian league champions Red Arrows stole the spotlight on Sunday when they shot...
Read more

Uganda Hand Janza Humbling Loss on His Tanzania Debut

Sports sports - 0
Former Chipolopolo trainer Honour Janza has started his reign as interim Tanzania head coach with a big loss against Uganda. Janza's Tanzania on Saturday lost...
Read more

Eagles End Power Dynamos’ Honeymoon

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos' early season honeymoon came to an end on Saturday when they lost 1-0 away at Green Eagles in Choma. The defeat saw Power...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.