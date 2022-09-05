9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 5, 2022
Updated:

Traditional ceremonies important for development – Sikumba

Minister of Tourism and Arts, Rodney Sikumba says traditional ceremonies play an important role in the development of any nation.

Mr Sikumba said this in Mkushi district yesterday when he graced the 2022 Chibwelamushi ceremony for the Lala-Swaka people of Central Province.

He said culture plays a pivotal role in human life, adding that traditional ceremonies signify opportunities to appreciate diverse cultures of the country.

Mr Sikumba said apart from this, traditional ceremonies and arts have potential to add impetus to promoting the tourism industry as a money spinner.

He affirmed government’s commitment towards maintaining cordial working relations with chiefs as partners in all spheres of development.

Meanwhile, Chibwelamushi National Chairperson Benson Musonda observed that his association acknowledged the impact of progressive policies of the government.

Mr. Musonda however pointed out the need for the Government to ensure that its efforts to fight corruption is intensified in rural areas, adding that the scourge negatively affects development.

The ceremony was attended by Chiefs from Mkushi, Luano, Serenje as well as Chitambo Districts.

